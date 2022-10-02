Terry Bradshaw Says He’s “Cancer-Free” After Disclosing Treatment for Bladder, Skin-Related Diagnoses

Terry Bradshaw has disclosed he is now cancer-free after being treated for it over the last year.

The NFL commentator and former Pittsburgh Steelers player addressed his condition during the Oct. 2 episode of Fox NFL Sunday.

“In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center for treatment and as of today, I am bladder cancer-free. All right, that’s the good news,” he told viewers and the Fox NFL Sunday panel.

Bradshaw also shared that he had been battling a form of skin cancer, which is described as rare and mostly developing in people of an older age, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“In March, feeling good, I had a bad neck, I get an MRI and now we find a tumor in my left neck,” he recalled. “And it’s a Merkle cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson [Cancer Center] in Houston.”

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

The NFL legend revealed no other details, but reiterated that he’s “cancer free” and appreciates fans’ support.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self,” he said. “I’m cancer free. I’m feeling great and over time I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concern.”

The discussion was prompted by the football legend falling on air during a previous episode of the show.

“I ran out of breath and Howie [Long] helped me off and a lot of people have asked what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically and I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” the Hall of Fame quarterback explained.