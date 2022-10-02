×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Terry Bradshaw Says He’s “Cancer-Free” After Disclosing Treatment for Bladder, Skin-Related Diagnoses

The former NFL player and Super Bowl champ shared his diagnoses during 'Fox NFL Sunday' while responding to concern over a falling incident during a previous episode of the show.

Terry Bradshaw
Terry Bradshaw Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Terry Bradshaw has disclosed he is now cancer-free after being treated for it over the last year.

The NFL commentator and former Pittsburgh Steelers player addressed his condition during the Oct. 2 episode of Fox NFL Sunday.

“In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center for treatment and as of today, I am bladder cancer-free. All right, that’s the good news,” he told viewers and the Fox NFL Sunday panel.

Bradshaw also shared that he had been battling a form of skin cancer, which is described as rare and mostly developing in people of an older age, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Related Stories

Cast of Univeral's 'Bros.'
Movie Features

'Bros' Cast on How Its LGBTQ Representation On and Offscreen Provided a More Comfortable Creative Experience

XTR’s virtual production soundstage, which utilizes 3D AR and XR technology.
Movie News

XTR Studios Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Hub for Documentary Production in Echo Park

“In March, feeling good, I had a bad neck, I get an MRI and now we find a tumor in my left neck,” he recalled. “And it’s a Merkle cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson [Cancer Center] in Houston.”

The NFL legend revealed no other details, but reiterated that he’s “cancer free” and appreciates fans’ support.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self,” he said. “I’m cancer free. I’m feeling great and over time I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concern.”

The discussion was prompted by the football legend falling on air during a previous episode of the show.

“I ran out of breath and Howie [Long] helped me off and a lot of people have asked what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically and I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” the Hall of Fame quarterback explained.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad