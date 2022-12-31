The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Year in Illustration

The Hollywood Reporter‘s designers in 2022 commissioned more than 100 illustrations from more than 80 artists for stories across all genres. Below is a selection of the art team’s favorite pieces over the last year.

Beverly Hills Spy: How a WWII-Era James Bond Betrayed the Allies

Illustration by Barbara Gibson

Art direction by Peter Cury

Immunity Building: Hollywood Doctors on Upping Your Well-Being Amid Omicron

Illustration by Maite Franchi

Art direction by Nicholas Brawley

Why Rihanna, Kevin Hart and More Stars Are Rushing to Buy the House Next Door

Illustration by Audrey Malo

Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson

Guest Column: How ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Revealed the Power of Collaboration

Illustration by Ana Miminoshvili

Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson

2022 Oscars Issue Cover

Illustration by Yadi Liu

Art direction by Peter Cury

How Superstars Can Now Make “Many Millions” Signing Autographs

Illustration by Olivier Bonhomme

Art direction by Peter Cury

The Real Mission Impossible: Saying “No” to Tom Cruise

Illustration by Zohar Lazar

Art direction by Peter Cury

2022 Oscars Issue Table of Contents

Illustration by Moukkaa

Art direction by Peter Cury

From Negotiating Justin Timberlake’s ‘Trolls’ Return to John Legend’s Catalog Sale: Meet the Top Music Lawyers of 2022

Illustration by Erin Dwi Azmi

Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson

Does Hollywood Need to Rethink Its China Strategy?

Illustration by Scott Anderson

Art direction by Nicholas Brawley

Insiders Call B.S. on ‘Tokyo Vice’ Backstory

Illustration by Neil Davies

Art direction by Peter Cury

Agency Dealmaking for Journalists Goes Into Overdrive

Illustration by Zohar Lazar

Art direction by Christopher Hawkins

How the Publishing World Is Muscling In on Hollywood Deals: For Authors, “The Future Is Multihyphenate”

Illustration by Nathan Hackett

Art direction by Nicholas Brawley

Post-Dramatic Stress: Ex-Students Decry Nightmare Acting Coach

Illustration by Nicole Rifkin

Art direction by Peter Cury

‘Queer as Folk’ Folks: Four Creators on 23 Years of Three Groundbreaking Shows

Illustration by The Sporting Press

Art direction by Christopher Hawkins

Who Killed Mae West’s No. 1 Fan?

Illustration by Valerie Chiang

Art direction by Peter Cury

Amber Ruffin, Ziwe, Desus and Mero and the New Vanguard of Late Night

Illustration by Chris Danger

Art direction by Christopher Hawkins

How Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan’ and ‘The Tinder Swindler’ Shed Important Light on Coercive Control

Illustration by Toma Vagner

Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson

What the ‘Yellowstone’ Snub Really Means for the Emmys

Illustration by Glenn Harvey

Art direction by Clare Lynne Ramirez

How ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Production Designer Found Artistic Triumphs Despite COVID Challenges

Illustration by Nathan Hackett

Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson

Brutally Honest Emmy Ballot: “‘Pam & Tommy?’ Are You Kidding Me?”

Illustration by Zohar Lazar

Art direction by Christopher Hawkins

Back to the Future: Netflix Ad Push Has Echoes of Its DVD-by-Mail Era

Illustration by Design Lad

Art direction by Nicholas Brawley

As Trevor Noah Exits, Comedy Central Finds Itself in Crisis Mode

Illustration by Travis Millard

Art direction by Peter Cury

Salary Survey: What Hollywood Earns Now, From Stars to C-Suite Execs

Illustration by Jack Richardson

Art direction by Nicolas Brawley

THR Icons

Illustrations by Nigel Buchanan

Art direction by Peter Cury

Helen Mirren, Norman Lear, Lily Tomlin