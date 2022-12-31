The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Year in Illustration

- Share this article on Facebook
The Hollywood Reporter‘s designers in 2022 commissioned more than 100 illustrations from more than 80 artists for stories across all genres. Below is a selection of the art team’s favorite pieces over the last year.
Beverly Hills Spy: How a WWII-Era James Bond Betrayed the Allies
Illustration by Barbara Gibson
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article
Immunity Building: Hollywood Doctors on Upping Your Well-Being Amid Omicron
Illustration by Maite Franchi
Art direction by Nicholas Brawley
Read the full article
Related Stories
Why Rihanna, Kevin Hart and More Stars Are Rushing to Buy the House Next Door
Illustration by Audrey Malo
Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson
Read the full article
Guest Column: How ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Revealed the Power of Collaboration
Illustration by Ana Miminoshvili
Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson
Read the full article
2022 Oscars Issue Cover
Illustration by Yadi Liu
Art direction by Peter Cury
How Superstars Can Now Make “Many Millions” Signing Autographs
Illustration by Olivier Bonhomme
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article
The Real Mission Impossible: Saying “No” to Tom Cruise
Illustration by Zohar Lazar
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article
2022 Oscars Issue Table of Contents
Illustration by Moukkaa
Art direction by Peter Cury
From Negotiating Justin Timberlake’s ‘Trolls’ Return to John Legend’s Catalog Sale: Meet the Top Music Lawyers of 2022
Illustration by Erin Dwi Azmi
Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson
Read the full article
Does Hollywood Need to Rethink Its China Strategy?
Illustration by Scott Anderson
Art direction by Nicholas Brawley
Read the full article
Insiders Call B.S. on ‘Tokyo Vice’ Backstory
Illustration by Neil Davies
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article
Agency Dealmaking for Journalists Goes Into Overdrive
Illustration by Zohar Lazar
Art direction by Christopher Hawkins
Read the full article
How the Publishing World Is Muscling In on Hollywood Deals: For Authors, “The Future Is Multihyphenate”
Illustration by Nathan Hackett
Art direction by Nicholas Brawley
Read the full article
Post-Dramatic Stress: Ex-Students Decry Nightmare Acting Coach
Illustration by Nicole Rifkin
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article
‘Queer as Folk’ Folks: Four Creators on 23 Years of Three Groundbreaking Shows
Illustration by The Sporting Press
Art direction by Christopher Hawkins
Read the full article
Who Killed Mae West’s No. 1 Fan?
Illustration by Valerie Chiang
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article
Amber Ruffin, Ziwe, Desus and Mero and the New Vanguard of Late Night
Illustration by Chris Danger
Art direction by Christopher Hawkins
Read the full article
How Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan’ and ‘The Tinder Swindler’ Shed Important Light on Coercive Control
Illustration by Toma Vagner
Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson
Read the full article
What the ‘Yellowstone’ Snub Really Means for the Emmys
Illustration by Glenn Harvey
Art direction by Clare Lynne Ramirez
Read the full article
How ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Production Designer Found Artistic Triumphs Despite COVID Challenges
Illustration by Nathan Hackett
Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson
Read the full article
Brutally Honest Emmy Ballot: “‘Pam & Tommy?’ Are You Kidding Me?”
Illustration by Zohar Lazar
Art direction by Christopher Hawkins
Read the full article
Back to the Future: Netflix Ad Push Has Echoes of Its DVD-by-Mail Era
Illustration by Design Lad
Art direction by Nicholas Brawley
Read the full article
As Trevor Noah Exits, Comedy Central Finds Itself in Crisis Mode
Illustration by Travis Millard
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article
Salary Survey: What Hollywood Earns Now, From Stars to C-Suite Execs
Illustration by Jack Richardson
Art direction by Nicolas Brawley
Read the full article
THR Icons
Illustrations by Nigel Buchanan
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full articles: Helen Mirren, Norman Lear, Lily Tomlin
