×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Year in Illustration

THR's art department chooses their favorite illustrated artwork from 2022, from a psychedelic Oscars cover to a collaged look at a WWII-era spy.

The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Year in Illustration

The Hollywood Reporter‘s designers in 2022 commissioned more than 100 illustrations from more than 80 artists for stories across all genres. Below is a selection of the art team’s favorite pieces over the last year.

Beverly Hills Spy: How a WWII-Era James Bond Betrayed the Allies

Illustration by Barbara Gibson
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article

Immunity Building: Hollywood Doctors on Upping Your Well-Being Amid Omicron

Illustration by Maite Franchi
Art direction by Nicholas Brawley
Read the full article

Related Stories

Robert Dowling
Business

Robert J. Dowling, Former Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83

THR's 2022 Yearbook — Editors' Picks of 2022
General News

The Hollywood Reporter Editors' Picks of 2022

Why Rihanna, Kevin Hart and More Stars Are Rushing to Buy the House Next Door

Illustration by Audrey Malo
Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson
Read the full article

Guest Column: How ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Revealed the Power of Collaboration

Illustration by Ana Miminoshvili
Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson
Read the full article

2022 Oscars Issue Cover

Illustration by Yadi Liu
Art direction by Peter Cury

How Superstars Can Now Make “Many Millions” Signing Autographs

Illustration by Olivier Bonhomme
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article

The Real Mission Impossible: Saying “No” to Tom Cruise

Illustration by Zohar Lazar
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article

2022 Oscars Issue Table of Contents

Illustration by Moukkaa
Art direction by Peter Cury

From Negotiating Justin Timberlake’s ‘Trolls’ Return to John Legend’s Catalog Sale: Meet the Top Music Lawyers of 2022

Illustration by Erin Dwi Azmi
Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson
Read the full article

Does Hollywood Need to Rethink Its China Strategy?

Illustration by Scott Anderson
Art direction by Nicholas Brawley
Read the full article

Insiders Call B.S. on ‘Tokyo Vice’ Backstory

Illustration by Neil Davies
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article

Agency Dealmaking for Journalists Goes Into Overdrive

Illustration by Zohar Lazar
Art direction by Christopher Hawkins
Read the full article

How the Publishing World Is Muscling In on Hollywood Deals: For Authors, “The Future Is Multihyphenate”

Illustration by Nathan Hackett
Art direction by Nicholas Brawley
Read the full article

Post-Dramatic Stress: Ex-Students Decry Nightmare Acting Coach

Illustration by Nicole Rifkin
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article

‘Queer as Folk’ Folks: Four Creators on 23 Years of Three Groundbreaking Shows

Illustration by The Sporting Press
Art direction by Christopher Hawkins
Read the full article

Who Killed Mae West’s No. 1 Fan?

Illustration by Valerie Chiang
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article

Amber Ruffin, Ziwe, Desus and Mero and the New Vanguard of Late Night

Illustration by Chris Danger
Art direction by Christopher Hawkins
Read the full article

How Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan’ and ‘The Tinder Swindler’ Shed Important Light on Coercive Control

Illustration by Toma Vagner
Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson
Read the full article

What the ‘Yellowstone’ Snub Really Means for the Emmys

Illustration by Glenn Harvey
Art direction by Clare Lynne Ramirez
Read the full article

How ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Production Designer Found Artistic Triumphs Despite COVID Challenges

Illustration by Nathan Hackett
Art direction by Kelsey Stefanson
Read the full article

Brutally Honest Emmy Ballot: “‘Pam & Tommy?’ Are You Kidding Me?”

Illustration by Zohar Lazar
Art direction by Christopher Hawkins
Read the full article

Back to the Future: Netflix Ad Push Has Echoes of Its DVD-by-Mail Era

Illustration by Design Lad
Art direction by Nicholas Brawley
Read the full article

As Trevor Noah Exits, Comedy Central Finds Itself in Crisis Mode

Illustration by Travis Millard
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full article

Salary Survey: What Hollywood Earns Now, From Stars to C-Suite Execs

Illustration by Jack Richardson
Art direction by Nicolas Brawley
Read the full article

THR Icons

Illustrations by Nigel Buchanan
Art direction by Peter Cury
Read the full articles: Helen Mirren, Norman Lear, Lily Tomlin

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad