The Hollywood Reporter Nominated for Best Entertainment Publication, Best Website at National A&E Journalism Awards

The Hollywood Reporter has landed 39 nominations for the 14th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, including best entertainment publication, best website, online journalist of the year for Lesley Goldberg and best arts and entertainment podcast for Scott Feinberg’s “Awards Chatter.”

In fact, THR earned two noms in the best publication category, for its Oscars Issue and for its Stylists Issue.

In addition, Tatiana Siegel was nominated for print journalist of the year, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was cited for best columnist, and Sheri Linden and Daniel Fienberg were nominated for best critic in film and TV, respectively. Goldberg and Fienberg also were named among the finalists for best anchor/host for their podcast, “TV’s Top 5.”

Two THR blogs are up for best entertainment blog by an individual or group, tied to an organization: Ashley Cullins and Eriq Gardner’s “THR, ESQ” and Feinberg’s “The Race.” And Christy Piña was nominated for best journalistic use of social media to tell or enhance a story for her work on with THR’s Kelly Marie Tran cover story.

THR landed nominations in various other categories, including investigative features, print layout, photography, video and social media. The awards are handed out annually by the Los Angeles Press Club.

A list of THR’s nominees follows. The full list of finalists can be found here.

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Online

Lesley Goldberg

Print

Tatiana Siegel

CRITIC – Any media platform (print, broadcast or online)

Film

Sheri Linden

TV

Daniel Fienberg

ANY MEDIA PLATFORM (print, broadcast or online)

Entertainment Industry/Arts Investigative

Scott Feinberg, “Catherine Burns: The Vanishing of an Oscar-Nominated Actress”

Kim Masters and Lesley Goldberg, “NBC Insiders Say Entertainment Boss Fostered Toxic Culture, Under Investigation”

Celebrity Investigative

Gary Baum, “Rot at Hollywood’s ‘Playground’: Chateau Marmont Staff Allege Racial Discrimination, Sexual Misconduct and Neglectful Management”

Tatiana Siegel, “‘He’s Radioactive’: Inside Johnny Depp’s Self-Made Implosion”

Diversity in the Entertainment Industry, Print

Rebecca Sun, “From Punchline to Oscar Contenders: The Overdue Rise of Asians in Hollywood”

Pandemic Reporting, Entertainment subject, Print/Online

Ashley Cullins, “New Year’s Nightmare: COVID-19 Litigation Piling Up”

Obituary/In appreciation, Film and TV Personalities

David Rooney, “Critic’s Appreciation: Sean Connery, ‘300 Years Old But Still a Stud’”

PHOTOGRAPHY/ART, online or print

Portrait Photo

Ash Barhamand, Jenny Sargent and Lia Clay Miller, “Billy Porter”

Photo Essay

Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum and Phylicia J. L. Munn, “Emmy 2021 Drama Actresses”

Jenny Sargent, Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, Natalia Giallucca, Zoe McConnell and Sami Drasin, “Oscars 2021 Drama Actresses”

Illustration

Kelsey Stefanson and Agata Nowicka, “THR Icon: Quincy Jones Reflects on Career, Michael Jackson and Why He Wouldn’t Work With Elvis”

Page Layout

Peter B. Cury, “Daveed Diggs Didn’t Change. We Did”

Cover Art

Peter B. Cury, “This Is What HIV-Positive Looks Like Now”

PRINT — Newspapers or Magazines

General News

Ryan Parker, “Disneyland v Gov. Newsom: When Will the Standoff Over Reopening End?”

Tatiana Siegel, “Hollywood and the Police: A Deep, Complicated and Now Strained Relationship”

Personality Profile, TV and Other Arts – Under 2,500 Words

Rebecca Keegan, “What It Was Like to Be the First Woman Running a Network TV Show”

Seth Abramovitch, “Searching for Shelley Duvall: The Reclusive Icon on Fleeing Hollywood and the Scars of Making ‘The Shining’”

TV/Movie Industry Feature – Under 1,000 Words

Rebecca Keegan, “ArcLight Employees Mourn Theater Closure: ‘No One Was Expecting This’”

Creative/Performing Arts Feature – Over 1,000 Words

Seth Abramovitch, “‘Paris Is Burning’ Emcee Junior LaBeija on ‘Pose,’ RuPaul and Why He Never Let Hollywood Tell His Story”

Columnist

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Entertainment Publication – magazine or supplement

The Hollywood Reporter, “Oscars Issue”

The Hollywood Reporter, “Stylists Issue”

TV/ VIDEO/FILM

Hard News Feature — Under 5 Minutes

Tiffany Taylor, Jason Bass, Brian Zambuto, Shira Brown and Lee Schneller, “‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43”

Hard News Feature — Over 5 Minutes

Tiffany Taylor, Neha Joy, Jordyn Rolling, Jason Bass and Lee Schneller, “Andra Day and Roxanne Gay on ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday,’ Addiction & Race in America”

Soft News Feature — Over 5 Minutes

Neha Joy, Jason Bass, Brian Zambuto, Shira Brown and Lee Schneller, “Billy Porter Opens Up About Being Diagnosed HIV- Positive 14 Years Ago: ‘I Was Silenced By It’”

RADIO/PODCASTS

Anchor/Host

Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg, “TV’s Top 5”

Best Arts or Entertainment Podcast

Scott Feinberg, “Awards Chatter”

ONLINE

Hard News

Tatiana Siegel, “Charlotte Kirk, Kevin Tsujihara and a Nonconsensual Sex Allegation That Sparked a Secret Legal Saga”

Celebrity News

Ashley Cullins, “Britney Spears’ Capacity Called into Question as Lawyer Defends Lack of Direct Testimony”

Personality Profile, Film

Aaron Couch, “Ultimate Spider-Man Collection to Be Sold Under Heart-Wrenching Circumstances”

Commentary Analysis/Trend — TV

Daniel Fienberg, “Critic’s Notebook: With Capitol Building Attack, Trump’s America Hits New Low on Live TV”

Entertainment Website

The Hollywood Reporter staff, THR.com

Entertainment Blog by an Individual or Group, Tied to an Organization

Ashley Cullins and Eriq Gardner, “THR, ESQ”

Scott Feinberg, “The Race”

SOCIAL MEDIA

Best Journalistic Use of Social Media to Tell or Enhance a Story

Christy Piña, The Hollywood Reporter, “Kelly Marie Tran”

In addition, a trio of THR writers earned noms for their work at other media outlets: Abbey White for a multimedia package at Insider (“259 LGBTQ characters in cartoons that bust the myth that kids can’t handle inclusion”); Beatrice Verhoeven for a film feature at The Wrap (“Why Are So Many High-Level Executives Ditching Hollywood During the Pandemic?”); and Kim Masters for two interviews at KCRW (“‘It’s devastating to watch the people’s House being desecrated’: George Clooney on insurrection” and “Former assistants on working with Scott Rudin: ‘It’s war time … all you’re thinking about is how you survive it'”).