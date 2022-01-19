The Hollywood Reporter Nominated for Best Entertainment Publication, Best Website at National A&E Journalism Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
The Hollywood Reporter has landed 39 nominations for the 14th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, including best entertainment publication, best website, online journalist of the year for Lesley Goldberg and best arts and entertainment podcast for Scott Feinberg’s “Awards Chatter.”
In fact, THR earned two noms in the best publication category, for its Oscars Issue and for its Stylists Issue.
In addition, Tatiana Siegel was nominated for print journalist of the year, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was cited for best columnist, and Sheri Linden and Daniel Fienberg were nominated for best critic in film and TV, respectively. Goldberg and Fienberg also were named among the finalists for best anchor/host for their podcast, “TV’s Top 5.”
Two THR blogs are up for best entertainment blog by an individual or group, tied to an organization: Ashley Cullins and Eriq Gardner’s “THR, ESQ” and Feinberg’s “The Race.” And Christy Piña was nominated for best journalistic use of social media to tell or enhance a story for her work on with THR’s Kelly Marie Tran cover story.
THR landed nominations in various other categories, including investigative features, print layout, photography, video and social media. The awards are handed out annually by the Los Angeles Press Club.
A list of THR’s nominees follows. The full list of finalists can be found here.
JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Online
Lesley Goldberg
Tatiana Siegel
CRITIC – Any media platform (print, broadcast or online)
Film
Sheri Linden
TV
Daniel Fienberg
ANY MEDIA PLATFORM (print, broadcast or online)
Entertainment Industry/Arts Investigative
Scott Feinberg, “Catherine Burns: The Vanishing of an Oscar-Nominated Actress”
Kim Masters and Lesley Goldberg, “NBC Insiders Say Entertainment Boss Fostered Toxic Culture, Under Investigation”
Celebrity Investigative
Gary Baum, “Rot at Hollywood’s ‘Playground’: Chateau Marmont Staff Allege Racial Discrimination, Sexual Misconduct and Neglectful Management”
Tatiana Siegel, “‘He’s Radioactive’: Inside Johnny Depp’s Self-Made Implosion”
Diversity in the Entertainment Industry, Print
Rebecca Sun, “From Punchline to Oscar Contenders: The Overdue Rise of Asians in Hollywood”
Pandemic Reporting, Entertainment subject, Print/Online
Ashley Cullins, “New Year’s Nightmare: COVID-19 Litigation Piling Up”
Obituary/In appreciation, Film and TV Personalities
David Rooney, “Critic’s Appreciation: Sean Connery, ‘300 Years Old But Still a Stud’”
PHOTOGRAPHY/ART, online or print
Portrait Photo
Ash Barhamand, Jenny Sargent and Lia Clay Miller, “Billy Porter”
Photo Essay
Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum and Phylicia J. L. Munn, “Emmy 2021 Drama Actresses”
Jenny Sargent, Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, Natalia Giallucca, Zoe McConnell and Sami Drasin, “Oscars 2021 Drama Actresses”
Illustration
Kelsey Stefanson and Agata Nowicka, “THR Icon: Quincy Jones Reflects on Career, Michael Jackson and Why He Wouldn’t Work With Elvis”
Page Layout
Peter B. Cury, “Daveed Diggs Didn’t Change. We Did”
Cover Art
Peter B. Cury, “This Is What HIV-Positive Looks Like Now”
PRINT — Newspapers or Magazines
General News
Ryan Parker, “Disneyland v Gov. Newsom: When Will the Standoff Over Reopening End?”
Tatiana Siegel, “Hollywood and the Police: A Deep, Complicated and Now Strained Relationship”
Personality Profile, TV and Other Arts – Under 2,500 Words
Rebecca Keegan, “What It Was Like to Be the First Woman Running a Network TV Show”
Seth Abramovitch, “Searching for Shelley Duvall: The Reclusive Icon on Fleeing Hollywood and the Scars of Making ‘The Shining’”
TV/Movie Industry Feature – Under 1,000 Words
Rebecca Keegan, “ArcLight Employees Mourn Theater Closure: ‘No One Was Expecting This’”
Creative/Performing Arts Feature – Over 1,000 Words
Seth Abramovitch, “‘Paris Is Burning’ Emcee Junior LaBeija on ‘Pose,’ RuPaul and Why He Never Let Hollywood Tell His Story”
Columnist
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Entertainment Publication – magazine or supplement
The Hollywood Reporter, “Oscars Issue”
The Hollywood Reporter, “Stylists Issue”
TV/ VIDEO/FILM
Hard News Feature — Under 5 Minutes
Tiffany Taylor, Jason Bass, Brian Zambuto, Shira Brown and Lee Schneller, “‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43”
Hard News Feature — Over 5 Minutes
Tiffany Taylor, Neha Joy, Jordyn Rolling, Jason Bass and Lee Schneller, “Andra Day and Roxanne Gay on ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday,’ Addiction & Race in America”
Soft News Feature — Over 5 Minutes
Neha Joy, Jason Bass, Brian Zambuto, Shira Brown and Lee Schneller, “Billy Porter Opens Up About Being Diagnosed HIV- Positive 14 Years Ago: ‘I Was Silenced By It’”
RADIO/PODCASTS
Anchor/Host
Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg, “TV’s Top 5”
Best Arts or Entertainment Podcast
Scott Feinberg, “Awards Chatter”
ONLINE
Hard News
Tatiana Siegel, “Charlotte Kirk, Kevin Tsujihara and a Nonconsensual Sex Allegation That Sparked a Secret Legal Saga”
Celebrity News
Ashley Cullins, “Britney Spears’ Capacity Called into Question as Lawyer Defends Lack of Direct Testimony”
Personality Profile, Film
Aaron Couch, “Ultimate Spider-Man Collection to Be Sold Under Heart-Wrenching Circumstances”
Commentary Analysis/Trend — TV
Daniel Fienberg, “Critic’s Notebook: With Capitol Building Attack, Trump’s America Hits New Low on Live TV”
Entertainment Website
The Hollywood Reporter staff, THR.com
Entertainment Blog by an Individual or Group, Tied to an Organization
Ashley Cullins and Eriq Gardner, “THR, ESQ”
Scott Feinberg, “The Race”
SOCIAL MEDIA
Best Journalistic Use of Social Media to Tell or Enhance a Story
Christy Piña, The Hollywood Reporter, “Kelly Marie Tran”
In addition, a trio of THR writers earned noms for their work at other media outlets: Abbey White for a multimedia package at Insider (“259 LGBTQ characters in cartoons that bust the myth that kids can’t handle inclusion”); Beatrice Verhoeven for a film feature at The Wrap (“Why Are So Many High-Level Executives Ditching Hollywood During the Pandemic?”); and Kim Masters for two interviews at KCRW (“‘It’s devastating to watch the people’s House being desecrated’: George Clooney on insurrection” and “Former assistants on working with Scott Rudin: ‘It’s war time … all you’re thinking about is how you survive it'”).
