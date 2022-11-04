The Hollywood Reporter Nominated for 32 National A&E Journalism Awards, Including Best Entertainment Publication and Best Website

THR's Lady Gaga cover is nominated for best cover art.

The Hollywood Reporter has landed 32 nominations for the 15th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, including best entertainment publication and best website.

In addition, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was nominated for best columnist, David Rooney is up for best critic and Lesley Goldberg and Dan Fienberg are named among the finalists for best arts or entertainment podcast and best podcast anchor/host. THR‘s art and photo teams were also recognized for cover art, portrait photo, page layout and moving graphic.

Two THR blogs are up for best entertainment blog by an individual or group, tied to an organization: The Live Feed (by Goldberg, Rick Porter, James Hibberd and Jackie Strause) and Scott Feinberg’s The Race. Ryan Fish and Christy Piña were nominated for best journalistic use of social media to tell or enhance a story for THR‘s Michelle Yeoh cover feature.

THR landed nominations in various other categories, including multimedia package, celebrity investigative, film and TV features and video. The awards are handed out annually by the Los Angeles Press Club.

A list of THR’s nominees follows. The full list of finalists can be found here.

CRITIC – Any media platform (print, broadcast or online)

Film

David Rooney

ANY MEDIA PLATFORM (print, broadcast or online)

Celebrity Investigative

Gary Baum, “Drugs, Death and Denial at a Rehab for the Rich”

Multimedia Package

THR staff, “Sustainability Issue”

PHOTOGRAPHY/ART (print or online)

Portrait Photo

Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, Danielle Levitt, “Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick”

Animation/Moving Graphic

Kelsey Stefanson, Rafael Varona, “Sustainability Issue Cover”

Page Layout

Christopher Hawkins, Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice of AB+DM, “Lady Gaga”

Cover Art

Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, Peter B. Cury, Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice of AB+DM, “Lady Gaga”

PRINT/ONLINE

Business, TV/Streaming

J. Clara Chan, “Netflix Employee Trust Erodes Amid Layoffs As Ex-Staffers Say Company Culture Is Changing”

Alex Weprin, “Agency Dealmaking for Journalists Goes Into Overdrive”

Obituary/In Appreciation, Film and TV Personalities

Daniel Fienberg, “Critic’s Appreciation: Betty White Was as Important as She Was Beloved”

PRINT (Newspapers or Magazines)

General News

Kirsten Chuba, “The Art — and Ordeals — of Showing Tattoos in TV and Movies”

Celebrity News

Beatrice Verhoeven, “Ron Howard on Career Highs, Self-Doubts and ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Author J.D. Vance”

Diversity in the Entertainment Industry

Nekesa Mumbi Moody, “THR’s Blackfamous Roundtable: Revered and Underrecognized at the Same Time — The Duality of Fame in Black Hollywood”

Pandemic Reporting, Entertainment Subject

Winston Cho, “Hollywood’s COVID-19 Claims: So Far, Insurers Have the Upper Hand in Court”

Tatiana Siegel, Borys Kit, Chris Gardner, “Hollywood Battle Lines Emerge in Simmering Vaccine War”

Personality Profile, Film/TV — Over 2,500 Words

Seth Abramovitch, “Lena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot ‘Girls'”

Movie Industry Feature — Over 1,000 Words

Seth Abramovitch, “The Tragic End of Polish Movie Star — and Nazi Resistance Fighter — Witold Zacharewicz”

TV Industry Feature — Over 1,000 Words

Lacey Rose, “How HBO’s Lakers Series Ticked Off the NBA, Ended a Friendship and Became the Most Anticipated Sports Show in Decades”

TV/Movie Industry Feature — Under 1,000 Words

Ryan Gajewski, “Hollywood Flashback: In 1966, ‘The Russians Are Coming’ Tackled the Cold War With Comedy”

Columnist

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Entertainment Publication

THR

TV/VIDEO/FILM

Diversity in the Film/TV Industry

Shira Brown, Lee Schneller, Leonard “Charlamagne” McKelvey, Lesley Corral, Neha Joy, “Quinta Brunson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ Success, Crafting the ‘Soul’ of the Series & Staying Grounded Emerging Hollywood”

RADIO/PODCASTS

Anchor/Host

Lesley Goldberg, Daniel Fienberg, TV’s Top 5

Best Arts or Entertainment Podcast

Lesley Goldberg, Daniel Fienberg, TV’s Top 5

ONLINE

Hard News, on TV/Streaming/Arts

Winston Cho, “Netflix Takes on Texas: Attorneys Analyze the “Outlandish” Fight Over ‘Cuties’”

Commentary Analysis/Trend — Film

Scott Feinberg, “How to Save the Film Academy and the Oscars”

Commentary Analysis/Trend — TV

Daniel Fienberg, “Critic’s Notebook: Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’ Is a New Low for TV Image Laundering”

Lovia Gyarkye, “Critic’s Notebook: ‘Rothaniel’ and Jerrod Carmichael’s Stunning Act of Faith”

Entertainment Website

THR.com

Entertainment Blog by an Individual or Group, Tied to an Organization

Scott Feinberg, “The Race”

Lesley Goldberg, Rick Porter, James Hibberd, Jackie Strause, “The Live Feed”

SOCIAL MEDIA

Best Journalistic Use of Social Media to Tell or Enhance a Story by an Individual

Christy Pina, Ryan Fish, “Michelle Yeoh Finally Loses Her Cool: ‘What Have I Got to Lose?’”