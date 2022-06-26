The Hollywood Reporter Wins 10 SoCal Journalism Awards, Including Journalist of Year and Best Columnist

- Share this article on Facebook
The Hollywood Reporter won 10 awards at the 64th Southern California Journalism Awards on Saturday night, including print journalist of the year for Seth Abramovitch and best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Taking place at the Sheraton Universal Hotel, the event distributed awards from the Los Angeles Press Club. Categories included TV and film criticism, crime reporting, investigative journalism, art and photography, news and online features and more.
THR’s honors followed its 39 nominations, announced in May. Abramovitch, who was named print journalist of the year (over 50,000 circulation), also won best entertainment feature for “Searching for Shelley Duvall.” Abdul-Jabbar was awarded best magazine columnist for the seventh consecutive year.
Additionally, Gary Baum won best investigative magazine story for “Drugs, Death and Denial at a Rehab for the Rich,” and Rebecca Sun won best magazine personality profile, film/TV personalities, for “The Resurrection of Kelly Marie Tran.” Baum, Sun and Katie Kilkenny won best print lifestyle feature for “The Undoing of Hollywood’s Favorite Pole-Dancing Studio.”
For the art/photography categories, Ash Barhamand, Jenny Sargent, Kayla Landrum and Lia Clay Miller won best portrait photo, entertainment, for “Billy Porter: This is What HIV-Positive Looks Like Now”; Barhamand, Landrum, AB+DM Studio, Ahmad Barber and Donte Maurice won best entertainment photo for “House of Gaga”; and Peter Cury, Kelsey Stefanson and Eric Heintz won best cover art for “Everyone Just Knows He’s an Absolute Monster: Scott Rudin’s Ex-Staffers Speak Out on Abusive Behavior.”
In the online categories, Aaron Couch was awarded best personality profile, film/TV personalities, for “Ultimate Spider-Man Collection to Be Sold Under Heart-Wrenching Circumstances.”
The night’s other special honorees included Jamie Masada, founder and owner of the Laugh Factory, and 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker, whose award was presented by Rita Moreno.
The full list of THR’s first-place honors from the Southern California Journalism Awards is below.
JOURNALISTS OF THE YEAR
PRINT JOURNALIST
Seth Abramovitch
PRINT — ANY OUTLET
LIFESTYLE FEATURE
Gary Baum, Rebecca Sun and Katie Kilkenny, “The Undoing of Hollywood’s Favorite Pole-Dancing Studio”
ART/PHOTOGRAPHY, All Platforms
PORTRAIT PHOTO, Entertainment
Ash Barhamand, Jenny Sargent, Kayla Landrum and Lia Clay Miller, “Billy Porter: This is What HIV-Positive Looks Like Now”
ENTERTAINMENT PHOTO
Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, AB+DM Studio, Ahmad Barber and Donte Maurice, “House of Gaga”
COVER ART
Peter Cury, Kelsey Stefanson and Eric Heintz, “Everyone Just Knows He’s an Absolute Monster: Scott Rudin’s Ex-Staffers Speak Out on Abusive Behavior”
MAGAZINES, Including Magazines With L.A. Bureaus
INVESTIGATIVE
Gary Baum, “Drugs, Death and Denial at a Rehab for the Rich”
COLUMNIST
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
ENTERTAINMENT FEATURE
Seth Abramovitch, “Searching for Shelley Duvall”
PERSONALITY PROFILE, Film/TV Personalities
Rebecca Sun, “The Resurrection of Kelly Marie Tran”
ONLINE, Originally Published on the Internet
PERSONALITY PROFILE, Film/TV Personalities
Aaron Couch, “Ultimate Spider-Man Collection to Be Sold Under Heart-Wrenching Circumstances”
