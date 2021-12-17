The Right Now Expands Team by Hiring George Cabico and Andrea Higgins

Entertainment and brand communications agency The Right Now has found the right moment to expand its team by hiring George Cabico as head of filmed content communications and Andrea Higgins as manager of entertainment and talent relations.

Based in Los Angeles, Cabico spearheads strategic communications and consumer publicity for the company’s client roster of TV, film, streaming, audio and production companies, reporting to company co-founder and head of entertainment Eric Green. Cabico joined from a post as senior vp entertainment at communications firm The Lippin Group where he worked across a client roster that included Lionsgate Television, FOX Entertainment’s Tubi, NBCUniversal International, E! International, EPIX and Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. Cabico has also held positions as Amazon Studios, ViacomCBS’ Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite, and at BWR Public Relations.

Higgins, based in New York, will report to Cabico and help support the agency’s strategic partnership with Sam Srinivasan’s Sechel Public Relations, rounding out The Right Now’s talent and entertainment offerings. Higgins joins The Right Now from Audible Treats where she worked on music and multicultural campaigns for Netflix, TikTok, Alamo Records and Empire Records. Previously, she spent several years at Sunshine Sachs supporting a variety of talent and corporate entertainment clients.

Said Green: “I’m thrilled to be reuniting with George as part of our leadership team and welcome Andrea’s innovative sensibility. The two contribute to the agency’s overall entertainment expertise and keep the agency dialed into today’s evolving landscape.”

The Right Now was launched earlier this year by Green, Sunny Jenkins and Wally Hasselbring. The Right Now’s clients include Amazon, FOX Entertainment’s Tubi, Redbox Entertainment, NBA, UGG, Billabong, Project Brazen, Struum, Thunder Studios, White Label Productions, Kendra Scott, Erewhon Markets, the Original Farmers Market in L.A., Walgreens, and L’Couture Collections, among others.