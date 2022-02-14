Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, The Rock, Lilly Singh Among the Stars at Super Bowl LVI (Updating)

Stars, athletes and families descended upon SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the L.A. Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals in the 56th Super Bowl.

Ahead of kickoff, Mary Mary performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” outside of the stadium, followed by Jhené Aiko’s performance of “America the Beautiful” on the field. During her performance, footage played of U.S. soldiers watching her sing the Super Bowl classic from overseas.

Country music artist Mickey Guyton kicked off the big NFL game with a performance of the National Anthem atop a football-shaped pedestal in a long-sleeved blue dress, as shots of the various football players on the field listened — some with their eyes closed, taking in the moment.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take center-stage at halftime for a 12-minute performance, which Dre promised will be “fucking incredible.”

“This should’ve happened a long time ago,” he said during press conference on Thursday. “Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us any more in the future.”

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Rebel Wilson, Dwayne Johnson, Rob Lowe, Lilly Singh, Stephen Amell and more are among the many celebrities in attendance at Sunday’s game, some rooting for the Rams, others rooting for the Bengals.