Universal Studios Introduces The Weeknd Maze to Halloween Horror Nights

In a first-of-its-kind experience, Universal Studios Hollywood is collaborating with The Weeknd for an all-new Halloween Horror Nights maze inspired by his record-breaking After Hours album.

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will be a part of the popular seasonal attraction this year at both Universal Studios and Universal Orlando, according to the theme park.

The Grammy-winning singer’s addition marks the second original maze for the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights season, the first being “Monsters: Legends Collide,” which will feature Universal Pictures’ horror icons The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, according to the theme park.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life. I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!” Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye said in a statement.

According to the description, the maze will feature, “eerie sounds of After Hours reverberating throughout the experience, [where] guests will step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and short films. As they’re stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of the artist, guests will be challenged to survive the night while trapped within the terrifying, unexpected world of ‘The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare.'”

Halloween Horror Nights began at Universal Orlando in 1991 and at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1997.

Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 8. Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights, which includes 10 houses, begins Sept. 2.

Watch a teaser for The Weeknd’s maze, below.