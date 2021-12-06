Thom Davis, Longtime IATSE Local 80 Leader, to Step Down

Thom Davis, the longtime business manager of IATSE Local 80, said he will step down from his position at the end of the year.

Davis, who has been business manager for Local 80 since 1998, also has served as second international vp for IATSE since 2001. He announced the news at a membership meeting on Sunday.

Davis is said to have strongly supported IATSE’s new three-year Basic Agreement with the studios and streaming services, which was ratified last month. The divisive deal just squeaked by thanks to a delegate voting system, even as 50.4 percent of the popular vote rejected the contract. Local 80 specifically voted an overall “no” on the contract.

A source says his decision to step down is a retirement from Local 80, not a resignation.

Also last month, IATSE Local 871 president Crystal Hopkins resigned from her post because of personal obligations. She also said she “could not in good conscience” lead members amid the ratification of a new contract that deeply divided membership.

Davis has been an IATSE member since 1977.

IATSE Local 80 represents film grips along with crafts service, marine, first aid and warehouse personnel.