The Hollywood Reporter Nominated for 46 SoCal Journalism Awards, Including Best Website and Best Cover Art

The Hollywood Reporter has received 46 nominations for the 65th Annual SoCal Journalism Awards, including best website, best investigative story and best cover art.
Rebecca Keegan is also nominated for journalist of the year in the print (over 50,000 circulation) category.
In addition, Seth Abramovitch, Samuel Braslow, Kim Masters and Scott Roxborough all received nominations for best investigative story in a magazine. Daniel Fienberg and Angie Han are among those nominated in the criticism of TV category, as well as David Rooney in the criticism of film category.
Heat Vision, THR, Esq. and The Live Feed also received nominations for best blog by a group.
The SoCal Journalism Awards gala will be held June 25 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.
A complete list of THR’s nominations follows. See the full list of noms here.
JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Print, over 50,000 circulation
Rebecca Keegan
ALL MEDIA PLATFORMS – Print, Radio, Podcast, TV or Online.
Technology Reporting
Alex Weprin and J. Clara Chan, “Social Media Giants to Top Creators: Your Terms of Service Have Changed”
Multimedia Package
The Hollywood Reporter, “Sustainability Issue”
Commentary/Analysis of TV
Lesley Goldberg, “Why HBO Canceled ‘Westworld’”
Criticism of TV
Daniel Fienberg — ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble,’ ‘Dahmer,’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
Angie Han — ‘Mo,’ ‘East New York,’ ‘A League of Their Own’
Criticism of Film
David Rooney
PRINT/ONLINE – ANY OUTLET, including news bureaus and correspondents
Obituary/In Appreciation – Film/TV Personalities
David Rooney, “Critic’s Appreciation: Angela Lansbury, a Class Act From a Vanishing Breed”
Gender and Society
Rebecca Keegan, “She Wrote the Memo That Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein. She’s Finally Ready to Talk.”
ART/PHOTOGRAPHY – All Platforms
Portrait Photo, Entertainment
Ash Barhamand, Jenny Sargent, Peter B. Cury, Austin Hargrave, “Tilda Swinton”
Ash Barhamand, Jenny Sargent, Peter B. Cury, Erik Tanner, “The Riddle of Paul Dano”
Entertainment Photo
Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, Peter B. Cury, Jingna Zhang, “Michelle Yeoh”
Illustration
Peter B. Cury, Neil Davies, “Tokyo Vice”
Peter B. Cury, Nicole Rifkin, “Post Dramatic Stress”
Animation/Moving Graphic
Peter B. Cury, Kelsey Stefanson, Rafael Varona, “The Sustainability Issue Cover”
Cover Art
Ash Barhamand, Peter B. Cury, Christian Cody, “Lupita Nyong’o”
Page Design
Christopher Hawkins, Christian Cody, “Lupita Nyong’o”
PRINT – ANY OUTLET
Lifestyle Feature
Kirsten Chuba, “The Art — and Ordeals — of Showing Tattoos in TV and Movies”
Race and Society
Rebecca Sun, “Hollywood’s Chief Diversity Officers Tell All”
MAGAZINES, including magazines with L.A. bureaus
Investigative
Seth Abramovitch, “Puppet Makers Rise Up Against the Puppet Masters”
Samuel Braslow, “Is Eric Weinberg Hollywood’s Most Prolific Predator?”
Kim Masters and Samuel Braslow, “‘Hiding in Plain Sight’: After Being Fired From ‘Scrubs’ for Misconduct, Alleged Rapist Eric Weinberg Kept Working”
Scott Roxborough, “Did Oscar Winner Asghar Farhadi Steal the Idea for ‘A Hero’?”
Feature Film/TV, over 1,000 words
Seth Abramovitz, “Kitty Kelley, Queen of the Unauthorized Biography, Spills Her Own Secrets”
Gary Baum, “The Many Lives and Dying Words of Aesop Aquarian”
Feature, under 1,000 words
Ryan Gajewski, “Hollywood Flashback: In 1966, ‘The Russians Are Coming’ Tackled the Cold War With Comedy”
Entertainment Feature
Lacey Rose, “Inside the Final Days of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’”
Personality Profile, Film Personalities
James Hibberd, “Sylvester Stallone Gets Candid About Career, Regrets, Feuds: ‘I Thought I Knew Everything’”
Personality Profile, TV Personalities
Seija Rankin, “Sydney Sweeney on Fame, Hollywood Fakery and the Pressure of Paying the Bills”
Personality Profile, Politics/Business/Arts Personalities
Gary Baum, “Better Call Brad: Hollywood’s Secret Problem Solver Speaks”
TELEVISION/FILM – Broadcast, including online and cable TV, produced in Southern California
Entertainment Personality Profile/Interview
Lesley Corral, Rebecca Keegan, Jonathan Suhadolnik, “James Cameron Shares Stories Behind His Iconic Movie Lines from ‘Titanic’ to ‘Avatar’”
ANCHOR/HOST
Entertainment Reporting
Seth Abramovitch, “It Happened in Hollywood — Susan Seidelman: Desperately Seeking Susan”
Lesley Goldberg, Daniel Fienberg, “‘TV’s Top 5’: John Landgraf on the State of FX; Inside Franchise Hopes for ‘All American’”
ONLINE – For work published exclusively on the Internet
Entertainment News on Film/Broadcast
Mia Galuppo, The Hollywood Reporter, “The Search for Madonna: Inside the Auditions for the Material Girl’s Biopic”
Entertainment News on Music/Performing Arts
Mesfin Fekadu, “Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)”
News Feature, Film/Broadcast
Katie Kilkenny, Gary Baum, The Hollywood Reporter, “Les Moonves’ Compromised Cop: Hollywood Ties, Complicated Past”
Entertainment Feature on TV/Radio
Beatrice Verhoeven, “How ‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘Angeline’ and More Series Went From Magazine Pages to the Small Screen”
Entertainment Commentary on TV/Film
Lovia Gyaryke, “Critic’s Notebook: ‘Rothaniel’ and Jerrod Carmichael’s Stunning Act of Faith”
Blog, Individual
Scott Feinberg, “The Race”
Blog, Group
Aaron Couch and Borys Kit, “Heat Vision”
Ashley Cullins and Winston Cho, “THR, Esq.”
Lesley Goldberg, Rick Porter, James Hibberd and Jackie Strause, “The Live Feed”
Website, Traditional News Organization
The Hollywood Reporter Staff, The Hollywood Reporter
SOCIAL MEDIA – Judged on content, creativity and engagement
Best Use of Social Media to Enhance and/or Cover a Story by a Group
Ryan Fish, Christy Piña, Nekesa Moody, “Blackfamous Roundtable”
Ryan Fish, Christy Piña, James Hibberd, “Inside ‘House of the Dragon’”
Ryan Fish, Anaja Smith, Rebecca Keegan, Lesley Corral, Photo team, “Lupita Nyong’o Forever Cover Story”
