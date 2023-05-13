The Hollywood Reporter Nominated for 46 SoCal Journalism Awards, Including Best Website and Best Cover Art

The Hollywood Reporter has received 46 nominations for the 65th Annual SoCal Journalism Awards, including best website, best investigative story and best cover art.

Rebecca Keegan is also nominated for journalist of the year in the print (over 50,000 circulation) category.

In addition, Seth Abramovitch, Samuel Braslow, Kim Masters and Scott Roxborough all received nominations for best investigative story in a magazine. Daniel Fienberg and Angie Han are among those nominated in the criticism of TV category, as well as David Rooney in the criticism of film category.

Heat Vision, THR, Esq. and The Live Feed also received nominations for best blog by a group.

The SoCal Journalism Awards gala will be held June 25 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

A complete list of THR’s nominations follows. See the full list of noms here.

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Print, over 50,000 circulation

Rebecca Keegan

ALL MEDIA PLATFORMS – Print, Radio, Podcast, TV or Online.

Technology Reporting

Alex Weprin and J. Clara Chan, “Social Media Giants to Top Creators: Your Terms of Service Have Changed”

Multimedia Package

The Hollywood Reporter, “Sustainability Issue”

Commentary/Analysis of TV

Lesley Goldberg, “Why HBO Canceled ‘Westworld’”

Criticism of TV

Daniel Fienberg — ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble,’ ‘Dahmer,’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’

Angie Han — ‘Mo,’ ‘East New York,’ ‘A League of Their Own’

Criticism of Film

David Rooney

PRINT/ONLINE – ANY OUTLET, including news bureaus and correspondents

Obituary/In Appreciation – Film/TV Personalities

David Rooney, “Critic’s Appreciation: Angela Lansbury, a Class Act From a Vanishing Breed”

Gender and Society

Rebecca Keegan, “She Wrote the Memo That Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein. She’s Finally Ready to Talk.”

ART/PHOTOGRAPHY – All Platforms

Portrait Photo, Entertainment

Ash Barhamand, Jenny Sargent, Peter B. Cury, Austin Hargrave, “Tilda Swinton”

Ash Barhamand, Jenny Sargent, Peter B. Cury, Erik Tanner, “The Riddle of Paul Dano”

Entertainment Photo

Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, Peter B. Cury, Jingna Zhang, “Michelle Yeoh”

Illustration

Peter B. Cury, Neil Davies, “Tokyo Vice”

Peter B. Cury, Nicole Rifkin, “Post Dramatic Stress”

Animation/Moving Graphic

Peter B. Cury, Kelsey Stefanson, Rafael Varona, “The Sustainability Issue Cover”

Cover Art

Ash Barhamand, Peter B. Cury, Christian Cody, “Lupita Nyong’o”

Page Design

Christopher Hawkins, Christian Cody, “Lupita Nyong’o”

PRINT – ANY OUTLET

Lifestyle Feature

Kirsten Chuba, “The Art — and Ordeals — of Showing Tattoos in TV and Movies”

Race and Society

Rebecca Sun, “Hollywood’s Chief Diversity Officers Tell All”

MAGAZINES, including magazines with L.A. bureaus

Investigative

Seth Abramovitch, “Puppet Makers Rise Up Against the Puppet Masters”

Samuel Braslow, “Is Eric Weinberg Hollywood’s Most Prolific Predator?”

Kim Masters and Samuel Braslow, “‘Hiding in Plain Sight’: After Being Fired From ‘Scrubs’ for Misconduct, Alleged Rapist Eric Weinberg Kept Working”

Scott Roxborough, “Did Oscar Winner Asghar Farhadi Steal the Idea for ‘A Hero’?”

Feature Film/TV, over 1,000 words

Seth Abramovitz, “Kitty Kelley, Queen of the Unauthorized Biography, Spills Her Own Secrets”

Gary Baum, “The Many Lives and Dying Words of Aesop Aquarian”

Feature, under 1,000 words

Ryan Gajewski, “Hollywood Flashback: In 1966, ‘The Russians Are Coming’ Tackled the Cold War With Comedy”

Entertainment Feature

Lacey Rose, “Inside the Final Days of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’”

Personality Profile, Film Personalities

James Hibberd, “Sylvester Stallone Gets Candid About Career, Regrets, Feuds: ‘I Thought I Knew Everything’”

Personality Profile, TV Personalities

Seija Rankin, “Sydney Sweeney on Fame, Hollywood Fakery and the Pressure of Paying the Bills”

Personality Profile, Politics/Business/Arts Personalities

Gary Baum, “Better Call Brad: Hollywood’s Secret Problem Solver Speaks”

TELEVISION/FILM – Broadcast, including online and cable TV, produced in Southern California

Entertainment Personality Profile/Interview

Lesley Corral, Rebecca Keegan, Jonathan Suhadolnik, “James Cameron Shares Stories Behind His Iconic Movie Lines from ‘Titanic’ to ‘Avatar’”

ANCHOR/HOST

Entertainment Reporting

Seth Abramovitch, “It Happened in Hollywood — Susan Seidelman: Desperately Seeking Susan”

Lesley Goldberg, Daniel Fienberg, “‘TV’s Top 5’: John Landgraf on the State of FX; Inside Franchise Hopes for ‘All American’”

ONLINE – For work published exclusively on the Internet

Entertainment News on Film/Broadcast

Mia Galuppo, The Hollywood Reporter, “The Search for Madonna: Inside the Auditions for the Material Girl’s Biopic”

Entertainment News on Music/Performing Arts

Mesfin Fekadu, “Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)”

News Feature, Film/Broadcast

Katie Kilkenny, Gary Baum, The Hollywood Reporter, “Les Moonves’ Compromised Cop: Hollywood Ties, Complicated Past”

Entertainment Feature on TV/Radio

Beatrice Verhoeven, “How ‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘Angeline’ and More Series Went From Magazine Pages to the Small Screen”

Entertainment Commentary on TV/Film

Lovia Gyaryke, “Critic’s Notebook: ‘Rothaniel’ and Jerrod Carmichael’s Stunning Act of Faith”

Blog, Individual

Scott Feinberg, “The Race”

Blog, Group

Aaron Couch and Borys Kit, “Heat Vision”

Ashley Cullins and Winston Cho, “THR, Esq.”

Lesley Goldberg, Rick Porter, James Hibberd and Jackie Strause, “The Live Feed”

Website, Traditional News Organization

The Hollywood Reporter Staff, The Hollywood Reporter

SOCIAL MEDIA – Judged on content, creativity and engagement

Best Use of Social Media to Enhance and/or Cover a Story by a Group

Ryan Fish, Christy Piña, Nekesa Moody, “Blackfamous Roundtable”

Ryan Fish, Christy Piña, James Hibberd, “Inside ‘House of the Dragon’”

Ryan Fish, Anaja Smith, Rebecca Keegan, Lesley Corral, Photo team, “Lupita Nyong’o Forever Cover Story”



