The Hollywood Reporter Nominated for 39 SoCal Journalism Awards, Including Best Website

THR's Kieran Culkin cover story is nominated for best page design.

The Hollywood Reporter has been nominated for 39 awards at the 64th SoCal Journalism Awards, including best website and three noms for journalists of the year.

Seth Abramovitch, Scott Feinberg and Rebecca Keegan all have been nominated for journalist of the year in the print (over 50,000 circulation), online and entertainment categories, respectively.

In addition, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is up for best columnist, while Daniel Fienberg and Angie Han were nominated for best criticism of TV, Sheri Linden for best criticism of film and David Rooney for best criticism of theater/performing arts.

Heat Vision and THR, ESQ. are nominated for best blog by a group.

The SoCal Journalism Awards gala will be held June 25 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.

A complete list of THR’s nominations follows. See the full list of noms here.

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

PRINT, over 50,000 circulation

— Seth Abramovitch

ONLINE JOURNALIST

— Scott Feinberg

ENTERTAINMENT JOURNALIST – any platform

— Rebecca Keegan

ALL MEDIA PLATFORMS – Print, Radio, Podcast, TV or Online.

COMMENTARY/ANALYSIS OF TV/FILM

— Beatrice Verhoeven, “Will the Academy Keep Up the Forward Momentum for Women Directors?”

CRITICISM OF TV

— Daniel Fienberg

— Angie Han

CRITICISM OF FILM

— Sheri Linden

CRITICISM OF THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS

— David Rooney

PRINT/ONLINE – ANY OUTLET, including news bureaus and correspondents.

OBITUARY/IN APPRECIATION ‒ Film/TV Personalities

— Daniel Fienberg, “Critic’s Appreciation: Betty White Was as Important as She Was Beloved”

GENDER AND SOCIETY (includes LGBTQ reporting)

— Tyler Coates, “‘Welcome to Chechnya’ Director on Doc’s Impact”

ART/PHOTOGRAPHY, All Platforms

PORTRAIT PHOTO – Entertainment

— Ash Barhamand, Jenny Sargent, Kayla Landrum and Lia Clay Miller, “Billy Porter: This is What HIV-Positive Looks Like Now”

ENTERTAINMENT PHOTO – A single entertainment image.

— Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, AB+DM Studio, Ahmad Barber and Donte Maurice, “House of Gaga”

PHOTO ESSAY (single topic) Culture/Entertainment – At least two images published the same day, or as a series

— Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum and Dyan Jong, “The Resurrection of Kelly Marie Tran”

COVER ART

— Peter Cury, Kelsey Stefanson and Eric Heintz, “Everyone Just Knows He’s an Absolute Monster: Scott Rudin’s Ex-Staffers Speak Out on Abusive Behavior”

PAGE DESIGN – Demonstrating outstanding art direction and layout, graphics.

— Peter Cury, Kelsey Stefanson and Heather Hazzan, “Martinis and Red Meat With Kieran Culkin: The ‘Succession’ Star on Childhood, Co-Stars and Fame”

— Peter Cury, Kelsey Stefanson and David Needleman, “Riz Ahmed Makes Some Noise”

PRINT ‒ ANY OUTLET

LIFESTYLE FEATURE

— Gary Baum, Rebecca Sun and Katie Kilkenny, “The Undoing of Hollywood’s Favorite Pole-Dancing Studio”

BUSINESS – An article or series

— Gary Baum and Alex Ritman, “From Opioid Crisis to Hollywood: Heir to Purdue Pharma Undergoes ‘Identity Makeover’”

MAGAZINES, Including magazines with L.A. bureaus

INVESTIGATIVE – Reporting by an individual or team.

— Gary Baum, “Drugs, Death and Denial at a Rehab for the Rich”

— Kim Masters, “Saving Joel Silver: The Twisted Saga That Entangled Ari Emanuel, Ron Meyer, Anthony Pellicano and Even Mohammed bin Salman”

— Tatiana Siegel, “’Everyone Just Knows He’s an Absolute Monster’: Scott Rudin’s Ex-Staffers Speak Out on Abusive Behavior”

COLUMNIST – One person’s point of view on any subject.

— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

FEATURE Culture/Arts, over 1,000 words

— Seth Abramovitch,”Why Brett Butler Is Broke”

FEATURE, under 1,000 words – Any feature.

— Mia Galuppo and Kim Masters, “Behind Warner Bros.’ Olive Branch to Top Talent”

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Coverage of any entertainment subject by a person or a team.

— Katie Kilkenny, “Why Hollywood Guilds Haven’t Cut Ties With a Police Union”

ENTERTAINMENT FEATURE – Coverage of any entertainment subject by a person or a team.

— Seth Abramovitch, “Searching for Shelley Duvall”

PERSONALITY PROFILE, Film/TV personalities

— Rebecca Keegan, “Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for ‘House of Gucci’”

— Rebecca Sun, “The Resurrection of Kelly Marie Tran”

AUDIO JOURNALISM, Radio broadcast, podcast or stream produced in Southern California.

ANCHOR/HOST – Any anchor or host, single or team.

— Scott Feinberg, “Awards Chatter”

ENTERTAINMENT REPORTING – Coverage or commentary on any entertainment subject

— Scott Feinberg, “‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast: ‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony”

— Rebecca Sun, “(Not) Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting”

ONLINE, Originally published on the Internet.

HARD NEWS – One day’s coverage of a hard news story.

— Carolyn Giardina and Katie Kilkenny, “‘Emotions Are Running High’: IATSE Members Await Fine Print of Studio Deal Averting Strike”

PANDEMIC REPORTING

— Abbey White, “Broadway’s Return Is Triumphant, But Uncertainty Looms: ‘Humans Have to Be as Important as the Show'”

NEWS FEATURE, Film/Broadcast

— Alex Ritman, “Cannes-Winning Afghan Director Trying to Escape Kabul: ‘If I Survive This, I Will Make Films About What Happened'”

PERSONALITY PROFILE, Film/TV personalities

— Aaron Couch, “Ultimate Spider-Man Collection to Be Sold Under Heart-Wrenching Circumstances”

BLOG, GROUP – Best collective or institutional blog, any single day

— Aaron Couch and Borys Kit, “Heat Vision”

— Ashley Cullins, “THR, ESQ.”

WEBSITE, TRADITIONAL NEWS ORGANIZATION – Website of a print or broadcast outlet.

— The Hollywood Reporter staff, The Hollywood Reporter

SOCIAL MEDIA

BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA TO ENHANCE and/or COVER A STORY By a group – Maximum two days coverage of an individual story.

— Ryan Fish and Christy Piña, “Social Media Coverage of Betty White’s Death and Legacy”