The Hollywood Reporter’s Sustainability Issue Wins SFJ’s Excellence-in-Journalism Award

The Hollywood Reporter has been honored for its 2022 Sustainability Issue by the Society for Features Journalism.

THR’s inaugural Sustainability Issue has been awarded a first-place award for best special section, which recognizes “the best your publication has to offer in printed A&E, features and lifestyle coverage,” at SFJ’s Excellence-in-Journalism Awards.

In their comments, the judges said of the issue: “Fantastic stories and ambitious reporting with a sophisticated, beautiful and easy-to-navigate web presentation made this section a winner.”

This marks the second award for the issue, which in December was named best multimedia package at the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.

In addition, Rebecca Keegan, senior editor for film at The Hollywood Reporter, received an honorable mention for best feature writing portfolio. Judges reviewed three stories from each applicant in determining the winners in this category.

For Keegan, the stories submitted were: “Lupita Nyong’o on the Intense Shoot for ’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and the Weight of Global Stardom,” “She Wrote the Memo That Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein. She’s Finally Ready to Talk.” and “Inside James Cameron’s Billion-Dollar Bet on ‘Avatar.’“

The Society for Features Journalism aims to “[promote] the craft of writing and innovation in lifestyle, arts and entertainment journalism.” The organization said it received more than 900 entries this year for its annual awards, which have been handed out for more than three decades.