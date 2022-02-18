×
Hollywood Reporter Wins Best Website at National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

In addition, Kim Masters and Lesley Goldberg won best entertainment industry/arts investigative story and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named best columnist, among other THR wins.

Kelly Marie Tran
THR's social media campaign around its Kelly Marie Tran cover story won. Photographed by Dyan Jong

The Hollywood Reporter won best entertainment website at the 14th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, which were handed out Thursday night in a virtual gala.

Also during the ceremony, the Los Angeles Press Club honored King Richard as the recipient of its seventh annual Veritas Award for best film based on or inspired by real events and people. The award was voted on by the organization’s 1,000 members.

“Bringing the truth of this family, the positive story of a Black father and mother, the determination they held onto for all their kids, was amazing,” said director Reinaldo Marcus Green in accepting the honor.

THR earned several first-place prizes during the ceremony (see below). The full list of winners can be found here.

Entertainment Industry/Arts Investigative

Entertainment Industry/Arts Investigative
Kim Masters and Lesley Goldberg, “NBC Insiders Say Entertainment Boss Fostered Toxic Culture, Under Investigation”

Illustration

Illustration 
Kelsey Stefanson and Agata Nowicka, “THR Icon: Quincy Jones Reflects on Career, Michael Jackson and Why He Wouldn’t Work With Elvis”

General News

General News 
Tatiana Siegel, “Hollywood and the Police: A Deep, Complicated and Now Strained Relationship”

Personality Profile, Over 2,500 Words
Seth Abramovitch, “Searching for Shelley Duvall: The Reclusive Icon on Fleeing Hollywood and the Scars of Making ‘The Shining’”

Columnist 
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

ONLINE

Personality Profile, Film
Aaron Couch, “Ultimate Spider-Man Collection to Be Sold Under Heart-Wrenching Circumstances”

Entertainment Website 
The Hollywood Reporter staff, THR.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

Best Journalistic Use of Social Media to Tell or Enhance a Story 
Christy Piña, “Kelly Marie Tran”

In addition, THR’s Abbey White won best multimedia package for prior work at Insider on “259 LGBTQ characters in cartoons that bust the myth that kids can’t handle inclusion.”

