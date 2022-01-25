Tiffany Haddish Addresses DUI Arrest on ‘The Tonight Show’

- Share this article on Facebook
Tiffany Haddish addressed her Jan. 14 arrest on suspicion of DUI while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night.
“I can say this, Jimmy: I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man,” Haddish said. “And God went ahead and sent me four — in uniform.”
After Haddish admitted she “was not expecting that at all,” and audience laughter subsided, the comedian and actress continued, acknowledging that she had gotten representation. “Now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”
Haddish was arrested in mid-January and charged with driving under the influence in Peachtree City, around 40 miles south of Atlanta. Peachtree City Police Assistant Chief Matt Myers confirmed her arrest in a news release, with The Afterparty star detained following a 2:30 a.m. call to authorities citing a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway.
Haddish was stopped by an officer as she was pulling into the yard of a residence after they determined her car matched the description provided by the caller.
Haddish posted bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail. No other information, including a possible court date, was provided.
