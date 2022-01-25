×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Tiffany Haddish Addresses DUI Arrest on ‘The Tonight Show’

The 'Afterparty' star and comedian was arrested in mid-January and charged with driving under the influence in Peachtree City, around 40 miles south of Atlanta.

Tiffany Haddish during an interview with
Tiffany Haddish during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 24, 2022. Nathan Congleton/NBC

Tiffany Haddish addressed her Jan. 14 arrest on suspicion of DUI while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

“I can say this, Jimmy: I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man,” Haddish said. “And God went ahead and sent me four — in uniform.”

After Haddish admitted she “was not expecting that at all,” and audience laughter subsided, the comedian and actress continued, acknowledging that she had gotten representation. “Now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Haddish was arrested in mid-January and charged with driving under the influence in Peachtree City, around 40 miles south of Atlanta. Peachtree City Police Assistant Chief Matt Myers confirmed her arrest in a news release, with The Afterparty star detained following a 2:30 a.m. call to authorities citing a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway.

Haddish was stopped by an officer as she was pulling into the yard of a residence after they determined her car matched the description provided by the caller.

Haddish posted bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail. No other information, including a possible court date, was provided.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad