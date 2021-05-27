Tiger Woods Opens Up About Rehab: “More Painful Than Anything I Have Ever Experienced”

Tiger Woods is opening up about his post-crash rehab, which he called “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

The professional athlete spoke to Golf Digest for a story published Thursday in which he talked about what his life has been like after a devastating car crash that took place in February.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said of the post-crash injuries. “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods suffered multiple open fractures to bones in his right leg, among several other injures after he rolled his car on Feb. 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes.

According to the Los Angeles County sheriff, “Unsafe speed for road conditions” caused the crash. Woods was driving 84 to 87 mph on a downhill stretch of road where the posted limit was 45 mph, authorities said. Woods was not cited for the crash as there were no witnesses for a minor traffic citation.

Woods told Golf Digest he has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from family, friends and fans following the crash.

“It’s been incredible,” Woods said. “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

Woods did not speculate on when or if he would return to the game of golf.