Second Victim in “Random” California Theater Shooting Dies

The second victim in a double shooting in a Corona, California movie theater earlier in the week has died, authorities announced on Saturday.

TikTok star Anthony Barajas, 19, was on life support after he was shot in the head while at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings & RPX moviehouse. The first victim was 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich of Corona. She died at the scene after also suffering a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Barajas, known on TikTok as @itsanthonymichael, has nearly 1 million followers.

The suspect, Joseph Jimenez, 20, of the unincorporated area of Corona, was charged Friday with one count of murder, with a sentencing enhancement of personal use of a firearm causing death; one count of attempted murder, with a sentencing enhancement of personally inflicting great bodily injury; and a sentencing enhancement of personal use of a firearm causing great bodily injury. A special circumstance allegation of lying in wait was also added, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities will now amend those charges, adding another count of first-degree murder.

Jimenez was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. During the search of the suspect’s residence, a firearm allegedly matching the caliber of the weapon used in the theater shooting was located, police said.

Both victims were inside the theater located at 2650 Tuscany St., watching the 9:35 p.m. showing of The Forever Purge. The victims attended the showing together, police said. They were discovered by a staff member after the film concluded.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been released, but authorities said Friday the killings appear to be “a random and unprovoked attack.”