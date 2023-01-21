Time’s Up to Halt Operations

Time’s Up will formally cease its operations by the end of January and direct its remaining $1.7 million in funds to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund (TULDF), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The gender rights organization, which had launched to great fanfare at the Golden Globes in 2018, has been in the midst of a slow death since a New York State Attorney General’s report in August 2021 revealed that Time’s Up leaders had advised Governor Andrew Cuomo after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Time’s Up’s three remaining board members, actress Ashley Judd, advertising executive Colleen DeCourcey and financial executive Gabrielle Sulzberger will step down.

Time’s Up raised more than $22 million in its first 10 months from prominent industry backers like Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Shonda Rhimes, Katie McGrath and CAA. That money went to create the TULDF, which is housed and administered separately by the National Women’s Law Center in Washington, D.C., and remains the movement’s signature achievement.

The TULDF has connected more than 6,000 sexual harassment victims with lawyers, paid the legal fees in 330 cases, provided publicity support for 130 cases and continues to take new cases.

While the Cuomo scandal was the immediate cause of the group’s downfall, leading to the resignations of CEO Tina Tchen and board chair Roberta Kaplan, there had been long-standing troubles at Time’s Up, including conflict-of-interest allegations and internal disagreements over its focus. As internal debates raged, the group cycled through three CEOs in three years, its last, Monifa Bandele, exiting in November of 2021. At that time board chair Sulzberger said the group was engaged in a “needed reset, not a retreat.“

The formal end of Time’s Up was first reported by The Associated Press.