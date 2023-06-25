Tina Turner to Be Honored at Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular With “Golden Mile” Cascade

The late legendary trailblazer Tina Turner is set to be honored at this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York City.

During the “Golden Mile” display, thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching across the East River to honor the singer, who died in May at 83 years old.

Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip and The Roots, and more will also perform at the 47th annual event, hosted by Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’s Rutledge Wood and Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall.

The broadcast will also feature a flyover along the coastline conducted by an all-female flight crew to celebrate the 50th anniversary of women flying in the Navy.

In addition, Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), George Lopez (Lopez vs Lopez), Mayan Lopez (Lopez vs Lopez), Raymond Lee (Quantum Leap) and Team USA gymnasts will make appearances during special segments throughout the event.

“Every year this remarkable telecast manages to both inspire and awe audiences, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s second to none,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president, live event and specials, NBCUniversal entertainment and streaming. “It’s this type of live programming event that unites us as a country and makes both our NBC and Peacock brands so unique.”

The star-studded event and fireworks spectacular, which is taking place between East 26th and East 40th streets along the East River, will air live on July 4 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream on Peacock.