Tom Brady Becomes Minority Owner of British Soccer Team Birmingham F.C.

The Wrexham effect is in full force.

Tom Brady has followed in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney by entering the U.K. soccer business.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has become a minority owner of Birmingham City, which plays in the second-tier Championship division. Brady entered a partnership with the club’s new owners, Knighthead Capital Management. With the deal, the former NFL star becomes chairman of a new advisory board at St. Andrew’s and, according to Knighthood co-founder Tom Wagner, will “have a direct impact on the club,” which will benefit from his knowledge.

“Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion, and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me,” said Brady. “I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

Alongside Reynolds and McElhenney, whose takeover of Wrexham helped see the team promoted into the English Football League last year after a lengthy spell as a non-league side, a number of American sports stars and actors have recently made minority investments in U.K. soccer clubs.

Earlier this year, former NFL star J.J. Watt became a shareholder at Burnley, while Michael B. Jordan invested in Bournemouth at the end of last year. Golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas and NBA star Russell Westbrook are minority stakeholders in Leeds United.