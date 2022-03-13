Tom Brady Says He’s Not Retiring From the NFL After All: “Unfinished Business”

- Share this article on Facebook
Tom Brady isn’t retiring after all.
The star quarterback revealed on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday that he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, which will mark his 23rd in the NFL.
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”
The news comes after his team failed to make it to the Super Bowl this year, after losing a divisional game to the Los Angeles Rams, which went on to win the Super Bowl.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
