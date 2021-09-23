×
‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Suffers Apparent Medical Emergency During Golf Tournament

Images from the moment show the 34-year-old being carted off the course, but he appeared to be conscious.

Tom Felton
Tom Felton Jorg Carstensen/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Tom Felton on Thursday suffered an apparent medical emergency while participating in a round of celebrity golf at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Images from the moment show a group of people around the film and TV star after his apparent collapse. Pictures also show the 34-year-old being carted off the course, but he appeared to be conscious. Spectators gave Felton applause as he headed for treatment, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Reps for Felton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The actor is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.

More to come. 

