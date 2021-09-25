Tom Felton Says He’s “On the Mend, Officially” Following Medical Incident at Golf Tournament

Tom Felton took to social media on Saturday to share a brief update on his health, following the medical emergency he suffered earlier this week.

Appearing in an Instagram video, the Harry Potter star strummed on his guitar and then began with, “Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls.” He said: “Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent, yeah — bit of a scary episode really, but on the mend.”

The 34-year-old actor, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the fantasy franchise, experienced the medical incident on Thursday while participating in a golf tournament at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup. He was carted off the course and appeared to be conscious. Spectators applauded as he headed for treatment.

“People have been taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend, officially,” said Felton in the Instagram video.

The actor then declared “In case you were worried… ” and broke into song, singing: “Don’t you worry, cause Tom will be doing fine …”

Beside the video, a caption further emphasized his message: “feeling better by the day xx.”

View the video below.