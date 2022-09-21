Tom Hardy Makes Surprise Appearance at Martial Arts Tournament, Wins All His Matches

Predictably unpredictable as always, Tom Hardy shocked the crowds at a martial arts tournament in a small English city on Saturday, quietly entering the competition and winning all his matches.

The Guardian reported that Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship held at a high school gym in Milton Keynes, England. His unannounced presence came as a surprise to spectators and opponents as he had entered under his real name, Edward Hardy.

Somewhat echoing his role in the 2011 MMA drama Warrior, Hardy came from nowhere and went on to win all his contests.

Speaking to the Guardian, a spokesperson for the championships called Hardy a “really nice guy.” “Everyone recognized him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” the spokesperson said. “It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”

Saturday’s shock appearance in Milton Keynes is the second time in recent months Hardy has entered a martial arts tournament unannounced. In August, the Mad Max: Fury Road star won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton, England.

“I recognized him straight away. Everyone knows who Tom Hardy is, don’t they?” Danny Appleby, Hardy’s opponent in Wolverhampton told his local newspaper the Teeside Gazette after facing off against the actor. “I was shell-shocked. He said ‘just forget it’s me and do what you would normally do’.”

Appleby continued, “He’s a really strong guy,” he continued, “you wouldn’t think it with him being a celebrity. I do okay, I’ve done about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in everyone. But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve had – he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure.”