Tom Sizemore Remains in Coma With “No Further Hope” After Suffering Brain Aneurysm From Stroke, Rep Says

Tom Sizemore’s family will make an end-of-life decision for the actor after he suffered a brain aneurysm from a stroke on Feb. 19, his rep says.

The Saving Private Ryan actor has been in critical condition and a coma in the intensive care unit of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank since his hospitalization. But in a statement, Sizemore’s rep, Charles Lago, confirmed there that there is no longer a chance for his recovery.

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision,” Lago said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, adding that the “family is now deciding end-of-life matters.”

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received,” the statement added. “This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore was found at his Los Angeles home in the early morning unconscious after he had collapsed following the medical emergency. Paramedics transported the actor to the L.A.-area hospital, where he had been under observation in the intensive care unit.

