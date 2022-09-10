Toronto According to: Director Gabe Polsky

What I miss most about not being at TIFF during the pandemic is…

TIFF has its own unique energy, in a few words: it has a volume of quality films and documentaries to see, wonderful audience/s, meaningful film business activity, amazing organization and execution.

What I don’t miss about TIFF is…

racing to see a film and the screening is full.

My “only in Toronto” moment is…

Wayne Gretzky and his family showed up to the premiere of my film Red Army. He came backstage after the premiere and we had a nice chat. This was a big highlight moment for me.

What I’ve missed most about Toronto as a city is…

The people are light-er and friendly and like to have a good time, similar to where I grew up in Chicago.

The biggest challenge working festivals during the Covid era is…

I was lucky that the last movie I had at TIFF, Red Penguins, was right before the pandemic so I haven’t had to navigate that. But I imagine it must have been difficult to build the necessary excitement of premiering a film without a real audience.

The one place I have to visit when in Toronto is…

I like wandering around and making weird discoveries.

The place I avoid during the festival is…

Places where there is endless industry talk. I enjoy the films and celebrations, but sticking to my own thing is good for me.

My favorite Canadian director/talent is (and why)…

There are many, many talented creatives from Canada: The Weeknd is genius, Ryan Gosling knows the secret of engaging people, David Cronenberg made Eastern Promises, Denis Villeneuve made Sicario, and James Cameron really nailed the soul of Schwarzenegger in Terminator. Many a funnyman and

-woman germinated there.

The most Canadian thing about Toronto is…

hockey

The one thing I won’t travel without (besides my phone) is…

earplugs

In Toronto you should always…

be yourself

In Toronto you should never…

try to imitate Canadians and/or talk about how different they are from Americans.