Travis Barker Says He’s Recovering After “Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis”

Travis Barker is updating fans on his health journey amid his recent hospitalization.

The Blink-182 drummer, who wed reality star Kourtney Kardashian in May, took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to share that a procedure to remove a small polyp on Monday led to “severe life-threatening pancreatitis.” In his message, he said he has been in the hospital since the procedure but that he is feeling significantly better.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” wrote Barker, 46. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

He concluded, “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Pancreatitis is a sudden inflammation of the pancreas that, in mild cases, can clear up within a week with rest and treatment. Endoscopy involves inserting a tube down the throat to examine the digestive system.

Kardashian also shared messages to her Instagram Stories on Saturday about the ordeal, calling it a “scary and emotional week” after the couple went in for the “routine endoscopy together.”

She continued, in part, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”