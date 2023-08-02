Man Charged in Connection With Fatal Treat Williams Crash

The man who was driving the car that crashed into Treat Williams’ motorcycle is facing charges related to the actor’s death.

Per a news release from the Vermont State Police on Tuesday, Bennington County State’s Attorney’s office announced that they had completed their review of the June 12 crash, and will seek to charge Ryan Koss, 35, with “grossly negligent operation with death.”

On Tuesday evening, Koss voluntarily met with troopers and was processed on the charge and released. Koss is due to appear for arraignment on Sept. 25 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

The VSP release also revealed more details about the fatal crash. Koss was driving a Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Williams’ motorcycle. The actor suffered critical injuries in the crash and subsequently was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York. Per the release, the Medical Examiner’s Office in New York determined that Williams died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.

In the initial report of the incident, VSP said that Williams, of Manchester Center, Vermont, was aboard a motorcycle and wearing a helmet when he collided with a car on Route 30 near Dorset. An initial investigation indicated that the driver of the car “stopped, signaled a left turn and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams. Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Koss had minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized, police said in their initial report.