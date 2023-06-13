“He Was an Actor’s Actor”: Hollywood Pays Tribute to Treat Williams

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Treat Williams, the veteran film and television actor who died Monday in a motorcycle accident at 71.

His agent, Barry McPherson of APA, confirmed Williams’ death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a career that spanned six decades, Williams was best known for playing a New York City neurosurgeon who moves his family to Colorado on the WB series Everwood and in such films as Sidney Lumet’s Prince of the City and Milos Forman’s Hair. Most recently, he was a series regular on the popular Netflix drama Chesapeake Shores.

Actor James Woods tweeted, “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams”

Famed critic Richard Roeper tweeted, “I loved following the wonderful Treat Williams, who shared so many warm and lovely and peaceful Tweets with us over the years. So deeply sorry to hear of his passing.”

“What a shock. Treat Williams was a wonderful actor (and a lovely, generous presence here),” tweeted writer Mark Harris. “Check out his starmaking turn in Hair, set aside three hours and give yourself the gift of Sidney Lumet’s great Prince of the City, and don’t miss his funny/startling role in The Ritz.”

“Treat Williams was an all around great guy,” tweeted best-selling writer Don Winslow. “He was a friend and someone I also worked with on a television series. We communicated frequently and his performance in PRINCE OF THE CITY remains one of the biggest performances I have EVER seen. RIP brother.”

Below are some more tributes to Williams.

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

He had it all.

Smart.

Talented.

Successful.

Handsome.

Compassionate.

Heart of gold.

And that name… Treat Williams.



He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance… love.



Beloved by… pic.twitter.com/iPlkbIzWai — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 13, 2023

Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s “Speed the Plow” at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it.

Treat, you were the best. Love you. pic.twitter.com/WSZVBcOYWG — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 13, 2023

Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to Treat’s family…what a loss. So, so so sad 🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xVk4ik5xyG — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams. Devastating. A very good man. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 13, 2023

After years of cop reporting, Prince Of The City was the only film that made me believe anyone else knew the truth about the drug war. So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own, later critique of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a fine, gracious man. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 13, 2023

