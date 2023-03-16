Trevor Noah Wins Dutch Erasmus Prize

Trevor Noah has won Europe’s Erasmus Prize, making the former host of The Daily Show the first comic to win the prestigious Dutch honor since Charlie Chaplin in 1965.

Named after Dutch philosopher and humanist scholar Desiderius Erasmus, who lived from 1466 to 1536, the prize is selected by the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation, which made the announcement Thursday. In a statement, it said Noah was chosen “for his inspired contribution to the theme ‘In Praise of Folly,’ named after Erasmus’ most famous book, which is filled with humor, social criticism and political satire.”

It added: “With his sharp-minded, mocking yet inclusive political comedy, Noah, in the eyes of the jury, upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit.’”

The award — which is given annually to a “person or institution that has made an exceptional contribution to the humanities, the social sciences or the arts, in Europe and beyond” — comes with a cash prize of Euros 150,000 ($159,000).

Noting that Noah’s time as host of The Daily Show coincided with Donald Trump’s presidency, COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter moves, the Foundation praised the comic for “his astute reflections on such issues,” adding he had “garnered a young, diverse and global audience and, in the process, infused a highly polarized media landscape with a breath of fresh air.”

Noah made the shock announcement in September that he was leaving The Daily Show after a seven-year stint and officially signed-off in December. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that he had signed a book deal with publisher One World for a new project described as a “gorgeously illustrated and moving modern fable for readers of all ages about forgiveness, acceptance and the secret to solidarity.”