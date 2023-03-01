Trevor Noah Is Back With New Book Deal (Exclusive)

Trevor Noah is readying his next book.

While much about his new project is being kept under wraps, publisher One World is billing the novel as a “gorgeously illustrated and moving modern fable for readers of all ages about forgiveness, acceptance and the secret to solidarity.” The not-yet-titled book, which is due out later this fall, is said to be evocative of allegories and fables like Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and The Little Prince.

Noah, who’s been on a global stand-up tour since signing off at The Daily Show in early December, has already established himself as a major player in the publishing world. His previous book, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, became a No. 1 international bestseller when it was published in 2016. In fact, it spent 32 weeks on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction list and won the 2017 Thurber Prize for Humor.

In the years since, Born a Crime has continued to be required reading in many schools, and, though the process has been anything but quick, the collection of personal stories will be adapted for film, with Lupita Nyong’o attached to play Noah’s mother, Patricia. One World’s executive vp and publisher Chris Jackson, who edited Born a Crime while he was at Spiegel & Grau, acquired the North American, translation and audio rights to the latest book from Noah’s book agent, Peter McGuigan, at Ultra Literary. It is not the Born a Crime follow-up that he inked a deal to write back in 2018.

The news comes as Noah continues to settle into his next act. While his decision to depart the Comedy Central show after seven years caught almost everyone by surprise, he made clear that he was ready to move on. “I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” he said on-air last fall. “I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows, I miss being everywhere and doing everything.”

After taking a few weeks to travel and attend the World Cup in Qatar, Noah was back to work, touring with his Off the Record Tour and hosting the Grammys for a third time. As he told outgoing late-night host James Corden last month, life after The Daily Show has been “amazing,” noting, “Now I read the news when I want to read the news.”

One World is an imprint of Random House Group, which itself is a division of Penguin Random House. In addition to Ultra Literary, Noah is repped by CAA, Mainstay, Hansen Jacobson and JFPR.