‘Trim Season,’ a Supernatural True-Crime Comic, Set for 2022

True-crime will meet the supernatural next year when Scout Comics publishes Trim Season. The comic centers on a group of young people from Los Angeles who head to a remote marijuana farm where they encounter unspeakable horrors.

Trim Season is based on an original concept from Megan Sutherland, Sean E DeMott and Cullen Poythress that is loosely inspired by a group of women who went missing in Humboldt County, Calif. during harvesting season for marijuana. The idea sparked a screenplay, written by David Blair and Ariel Vida, which in turn birthed the comic, from writer Jake Hearns.

“I immediately thought of old rustic imagery and instantly thought, ‘What if there was a witch in the woods up there running a tweaker cult or cartel type thing?'” recalls DeMott.

He instantly pictured actor Jane Badler, who is known for the NBC V franchise, as the witch. Now Badler is now one of the people now behind the comic via her MeJane Productions banner along with Execution Posse, a publishing and IP holding company that styles itself as a punk rock Marvel.

Trim Season follows two previous releases from Execution Posse, Hot Valley Days and Cocaine Nights, about a young woman who becomes a player in the cocaine trade of 1980s Los Angeles, and Night of the Cadillacs, a supernatural comic that has its roots in the dive bars of L.A.

“Execution Posse was trying to combine the two previous genres we had used together into something new. We had done an ’80s drug dealing book recently based on a true crime story, and we had done a supernatural book, but we hadn’t approached mixing true crime and supernatural together,” says DeMott. “We wanted people to see an evolution in our storytelling and this book shows that we can keep coming up with new ideas and finding spaces for them.”

Rob Prior provided the cover art for Trim Season, with pencils and inks by Mara Mendez Garcia and colors by Lorenzo Palombo.