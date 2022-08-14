Troy Kotsur’s Oscar Statue Recovered Following Car Theft in Arizona

Troy Kotsur says that after his vehicle was stolen, his Oscar statue went along with it.

The CODA star posted about the incident on Saturday in a now-deleted tweet, writing that while in Mesa, Arizona, his vehicle — which had his Oscar inside — was stolen. Both the vehicle and award statue were recovered by local authorities, after which Kotsur shared a photo of himself posing with several police officers while thanking them for their efforts.

The vehicle was located with two juvenile male suspects inside, the Mesa Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The two juveniles admitted to the theft and were charged with Theft of Means of Transportation. They were remanded to the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System,” a representative for the Mesa PD said. “Mr. Kotsur had his vehicle returned to him to include all the property that was inside.”

THR has reached out to Kotsur’s rep for comment.

Kotsur was recently honored with the key to his hometown of Mesa on Thursday. “It is such a special honor to receive the key to the City of Mesa, the place where I was born and raised, and will always consider home,” Kotsur said during a ceremony according to the Associated Press.

Kotsur made history earlier this year after winning the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Massachusetts fisherman Frank Rossi in CODA, becoming the first deaf male, and the second deaf actor, to earn an Academy Award for acting.

The actor is next set to star in a Disney+ sports drama series about the 2021 Cubs Football team.