Ty Pennington Admitted to ICU Days After Attending ‘Barbie’ Premiere: “From the Red Carpet, to the ICU”

Ty Pennington took to Instagram Friday to share that has was admitted to the intensive care unit just days after attending the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles.

In the post, the former host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition revealed that he was intubated in the hospital after an abscess in his throat was closing off his airway. He also shared several photos of him lying in a hospital bed as well as him at the premiere.

“From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting! I’m okay now, still recovering,” he wrote. “To shed some light on why I was MIA… Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie , monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver.”

But thankfully, Pennington said he is expected to be OK. He noted that after surgery on Wednesday, he was finally released from the ICU the following day.

“Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St.Anthony’s in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such great care of me,” he added in his post. “A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something.”

Pennington was among several other stars to hit the pink carpet alongside the Barbie film’s cast, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon. The Greta Gerwig-directed movie debuts in theaters July 21.

He was also there to promote HGTV’s upcoming four-part series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, which he also competes on. Ashley Graham hosts the series, which premieres July 16.