Tyler Coates and Beatrice Verhoeven to Lead Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Team

The Hollywood Reporter has appointed Tyler Coates and Beatrice Verhoeven to lead the publication’s awards coverage.

Tyler Coates is THR’s new awards editor, while Verhoven is its deputy awards editor, reporting to deputy editorial director Jeanie Pyun under editorial director Nekesa Moody. Both Coates and Verhoeven are based in Los Angeles and will generate print and digital content in the increasingly competitive landscape of Oscar and Emmy awards seasons’ projects and players.

“Tyler Coates and Beatrice Verhoven are impressive journalists who have already proven their ability to produce smart, compelling and forward-thinking content in the awards space,” said Moody. “With these two hires, THR is devoting even more resources to this content across platforms. I’m excited to see Tyler and Beatrice elevate our industry-leading coverage to new heights.”

Coates and Verhoven will work alongside Kimberly Nordyke, digital managing editor, and Hilary Lewis, East Coast deputy editor, to oversee THR’s spot coverage of awards shows and nominations announcements.

Before joining THR, Coates was the senior culture editor at Esquire, where he managed entertainment coverage for the magazine’s website. He previously worked as the founding deputy editor at Decider and has also written for WIRED, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Columbia Journalism Review, Slate and The Village Voice.

“I’m thrilled to join the staff of The Hollywood Reporter, which was been one of my favorite publications for years,” Coates said. “It’s an honor to join such an impressive team of writers and reporters to cover an exciting and vital part of the entertainment industry.”

Verhoeven was born and raised in Germany before she came to Los Angeles, where she worked her way up from intern to film editor at TheWrap. In the past six years, she’s written investigative pieces while covering the awards space and winning several Los Angeles Press Club awards, including sharing in this year’s first-place win for best broadcast/film entertainment news.

“I could not be more excited to join the awards team at The Hollywood Reporter and to work with Tyler Coates, along with the rest of the amazing staff at the publication,” Verhoeven said. “I’ve long admired THR and the writers and editors behind it, and I can’t wait to be a part of it going forward.”

Coates and Verhoeven start at THR during a time of growth as it continues its legacy of exceptional journalism. The publication joined Penske Media Corporation this year and has made news for breaking stories such as Scott Rudin’s long history of abuse and Billy Porter’s cover story that revealed his HIV status.

This year, THR has won 10 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and received a Daytime Emmy nomination for its Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter roundtable series. THR also won best website, among other honors, at the Southern California Journalism Awards this month.