Tyler James Williams Warns of the Danger of Speculating About Someone’s Sexuality

"I think the culture of trying to 'find' some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person 'let slip' is very dangerous," the 'Abbott Elementary' star said.

Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Tyler James Williams took to social media to share a heartfelt and important message to kick off Pride month.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the Abbott Elementary star addressed the rumors surrounding his sexuality and warned of the dangers of speculating about someone’s sexual orientation, explaining that the “conversation is bigger than me.”

“I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” he wrote. “Overanalyzing someones behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.”

From left: Jason Segel, Steven Yeun, Mo Amer, John Mulaney and Tyler James Williams were photographed May 7 at PMC Studios in Los Angeles.
Tyler James Williams
Williams continued by pointing out that if someone feels like people are constantly trying to figure them out, it makes even the most basic of conversations and interactions feel less safe for them. He also noted that it reinforces the archetypes men have to live with that are often unrealistic, less free and limit individual expression.

“I’ve been very clear about the intentionality I try to put into using my platform to push back against those archetypes every chance that I get,” the Everyone Hates Chris star explained. “Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

He concluded his poignant message by wishing all queer and queer-questioning individuals a happy Pride month and said he’s praying that they feel seen in ways that feel safe.

“As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can,” Williams said, “and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

Tyler James Williams Instagram Stort
Tyler James Williams’ Instagram Story Tyler James Williams Instagram
Tyler James Williams Instagram Story
Tyler James Williams’ Instagram Story Tyler James Williams Instagram

