Universal Studios Hollywood Unveils Halloween Horror Nights “Monsters: Legends Collide” Maze

Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday gave fans a sneak peek of what is coming this season to the popular Halloween Horror Nights event.

The theme park unveiled the first haunted house for the annual fall attraction, which will be a maze dubbed Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.

The maze, one of eight guests will be able to choose from at the Los Angeles destination, will feature Universal Pictures’ horror icons The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, according to the theme park. Along with the announcement, Universal Studios dropped a short teaser video.

Additional mazes will be rolled out in the coming months.

The horror and sci-fi mazes did not take place at Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort in 2020 because the theme parks were closed due to the pandemic. However, Halloween Horror Nights returned last year to both parks.

Halloween Horror Nights began at Universal Orlando in 1991 and at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1997.

Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off HHN on Sept. 8. Universal Orlando Resort’s HHN, which includes 10 houses, begins Sept. 2.