Universal Studios Hollywood to Get New ‘Fast & Furious’ Coaster

A new coaster themed within the Fast & Furious universe is zooming into Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Los Angeles-based theme park, which is housed next to the Universal back lot, announced Wednesday that construction had begun on the coaster, which will be based on the more than two-decade-long franchise that has earned the studio more than $7 billion at the global box office.

The attraction will feature “innovative and technological achievements,” according to the announcement, that have never been employed to create the new thrill ride. The coaster’s state-of-the-art system will immerse guests in the film’s universe, in line with Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades of expertise in developing contemporary rollercoasters.

No completion date was announced, and no further details about its storyline are available. But according to KTLA, reported that the coaster’s concept art features cars that drift on the coaster’s track, mirroring the movement of the speeding cars in the films.

Universal Studios Hollywood already features another Fast & Furious attraction, Supercharged, on the studio tour. Originally opening in 2015, riders wear 3D glasses as they engage in a freeway chase involving Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, his team and family, as well as Luke Evans’ Owen Shaw.

The new coaster will be part of Hollywood’s expanding attraction lineup, which includes its most recent addition of the interactive and immersive land Super Nintendo World.