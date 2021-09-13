UTA Adds Yasmine Pearl as Talent Agent

- Share this article on Facebook
Yasmine Pearl has joined UTA as a talent agent.
Pearl, who joins from WME where she has been since 2018, is based in Los Angeles and will report to partners and co-heads of motion picture talent, Chris Hart and Jay Gassner.
She has previously worked with talent that has included Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Marsai Martin, André 3000, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Dominique Fishback, among others. It is currently unclear if any clients will be joining her from WME.
Prior to WME, Pearl was a manager at First Access Entertainment and started her career at the Osbrink Agency.
