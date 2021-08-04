L.A. City Council Members Push for COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez and member Mitch O’Farrell introduced legislation on Wednesday that would require residents to prove that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter indoor spaces.

The move follows Monday’s news that New York has become the first major U.S. city to announce that proof of vaccination will be required for live performances, entertainment, dining and fitness under a program that rolls out later this month before it gets fully enforced as of Sept. 13.

Martinez’s motion calls on the city attorney to prepare an ordinance that would “require eligible individuals to have received at least one dose of vaccination to enter indoor spaces, including but not limited to, restaurants, bars, retail establishments, fitness centers, spas, and entertainment centers such as stadiums, concert venues and movie theaters.” Currently, it is left up to the discretion of business owners whether or not to request proof of vaccination for entry. County health officials revived a mask mandate that went into effect on July 17.

In announcing the motion, Martinez posted on Twitter, “So many Angelenos stepped up and did their part. They shouldn’t be penalized with closures by those unwilling to do theirs.” Her partner on the legislation, O’Farrell, backed the sentiment by speaking out online as well. “Hard-working Angelenos, their customers, and the general public deserve to be safe in public spaces,” he posted. “The time to act is now.”

The urgency of his message comes amid rising concerns over the delta variant that is sweeping across the globe and leading to a spike in illness, hospitalizations and death. The L.A. County Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 20 new deaths and 2,293 new cases with 1,138 of those currently hospitalized. By comparison, on July 1 there were six deaths and only 506 new cases with 275 of patients hospitalized at that time.

Just yesterday, a rep for the L.A. County Department of Public Health told THR that the office “is not requiring proof of vaccination for customers to enter specific businesses at this point in time.” In a statement to the L.A. Times, a rep for outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti said, “The mayor strongly urges everyone to get vaccinated, and supports businesses that are taking steps to keep their workers and customers safe.”

Today I introduced legislation with @MitchOFarrell to require proof of COVID vaccination to enter indoor public spaces throughout the City of LA. So many Angelenos stepped up and did their part. They shouldn't be penalized with closures by those unwilling to do theirs. pic.twitter.com/ebj0phJ5wZ — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) August 4, 2021