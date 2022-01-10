Variety Names Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton as Co-Editors-in-Chief

Variety has named Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton co-editors-in-chief.

Setoodeh is set to move up from executive editor in the coming months and join Littleton in overseeing all editorial activities. Variety previously announced that Littleton would take on permanent co-EIC duties in 2022.

The pair take over leadership of Variety from Claudia Eller who will serve out the remainder of her contract through to summer 2022.

Both Setoodeh and Littleton will report to Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety‘s president and group publisher.

“Cynthia is one of the most intelligent and highly-regarded journalists in the industry. She possesses a rare mixture of kindness, deep integrity, professionalism, and killer journalistic instincts. Her world-class business reporting coupled with Ramin’s talent shaping Variety’s key content franchises make them the definition of a power duo. I look forward to seeing them lead the newsroom,” said Jay Penske, chairman, founder and CEO of Penske Media, Variety‘s parent company.

Variety is owned by Penske Media. PMC is the co-parent of The Hollywood Reporter through P-MRC, a joint venture with MRC.