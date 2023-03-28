Top Canadian TV Regulator Vicky Eatrides to Keynote Banff World Media Festival

The Howse Pass Viewpoint between the Banff and Jasper national parks, in Alberta.

Vicky Eatrides, Canada’s top media and Internet regulator, is set to keynote the Banff World Media Festival.

On June 12, Eatrides, chair and CEO of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, will address the retreat in Canada’s Rocky Mountains as the federal government is near to passing Bill C-11 into law, with an eye to compelling U.S. streamers and social media platforms to subsidize local Canadian film, TV and music content production.

The CRTC, which regulates the country’s media platforms, is charged with helping ensure shelf space for local content in a market dominated by major Hollywood and Silicon Valley players. Also known as the Broadcasting Modernization Act, Bill C-11 aims to change the federal Broadcasting Act to create a new “online company” category and, for the first time, regulate foreign media players active in the Canadian market.

Once the legislation passes into law, the CRTC will be called on to referee how foreign media players will invest in local content, and with what financial commitment.

Banff organizers earlier announced George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer, news and sports for Paramount+, as a keynote speaker.

The Banff World Media Festival is set to run from June 11 to 14 in Banff.