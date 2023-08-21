Charles Martinet, Longtime Voice of Mario, Retires: “You Are All Numba One in My Heart!”

Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario since Super Mario 64, is retiring from portraying the character and starting a new chapter with the video game company.

“Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador,” Nintendo said in a statement released on Twitter. “With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he’ll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all.”

Martinet also served as the voice of Mario’s brother, Luigi, and their counterparts Wario and Waluigi. Chris Pratt may have voiced the role of Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but Martinet also had a role in the movie as Mario and Luigi’s dad.

“It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo’s statement continued. “Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date.”

Martinet replied to Nintendo’s statement, writing, “My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo !!!!!!!”

Over the course of his career as the iconic character, Martinet made terms like “Mamma Mia,” “Wahoo,” “Let’s-a-go” and “It’s-a me, Mario” synonymous with Nintendo and became a staple in some of its biggest properties like Mario Kart, Super Mario Galaxy and Mario Party. Who will take on the voice of Mario moving forward has not been announced yet.