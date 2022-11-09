Warren Beatty Sued for Allegedly Coercing Sex With a Minor in 1973

A woman has sued Warren Beatty, accusing the actor of coercing her into sex in 1973 when she was a minor — but she filed it against “Defendant Doe” and never refers to him by name.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday from Kristina Hirsch identifies Beatty by describing a “renowned and well-known actor and producer” who was nominated for an Academy Award in 1967 for his role as Clyde in “Bonnie and Clyde.” It was brought under a 2019 California law that opened up a three-year window for people to file claims of child sexual abuse that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

A representative for Beatty didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hirsch says Beatty initiated contact with her on the set of a movie when he was 35 and she was 14 years old, according to the suit. He paid her “undue attention,” gave her his phone number and instructed her to call him when she was near a hotel he was living in at the time.

“Plaintiff was thrilled by the attention and invitation from defendant Doe,” reads the complaint, which is embedded below. “The teenage Plaintiff did as the movie star instructed her to, and called defendant Doe soon after their first meeting.”

The suit claims that Beatty brought Hirsch with him on car rides, offered to help her with homework and spoke to her about “losing her virginity.” Over the course of 1973, Hirsch says Beatty coerced her into having sex on multiple occasions. Their relationship continued until the end of the year.

“Due to defendant Doe’s stature, position of authority, predatory grooming and manipulation of Plaintiff, as well as Plaintiff’s young age, Plaintiff was initially thrilled that defendant Doe was interested in her, and believed she was involved in a romantic relationship with a movie star,” the complaint states.

Hirsch claims she’s sustained physical, phycological and emotional distress as a result of the trauma associated with the childhood sexual assault. She alleges sexual battery, sexual assault and sex with a minor.