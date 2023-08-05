How to Livestream the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Fight Online

After a pre-fight press conference on Thursday ended with punches thrown between entourages, Jake Paul and former UFC lightweight fighter Nate Diaz will finish what was started in this weekend’s pay-per-view boxing match.

The former Bizaardvark star will go against the 38-year-old MMA fighter in on Saturday, Aug. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. At Thursday’s conference, video from TMZ appeared to show Paul’s security intervening when Diaz “was exchanging words” with Paul’s manager, Naisa Bidarian. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paul wrote, “Nate’s team has emailed my team trying to claim assault after his team swung first. Apparently the guy who swung first is at the hospital getting stitches.”

Diaz has 22 wins (five of which are knockouts) and 13 losses on his record, while 26-year-old Paul has six wins (which include four knockouts) and one loss.

Below, keep reading to find out how to stream the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight online, plus how to buy last-minute tickets to the event.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: When and Where to Stream Online

The Jake Paul and Nate Diaz bout will livestream Saturday, Aug. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

There are several ways to watch the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight online: on DAZN, ESPN+ or PPV.com. DAZN and ESPN+ both require subscriptions as well as an additional $60 pay-per-view charge for the event, while PPV.com viewers only need to pay $60 plus taxes and a service free. Keep reading for more on how to livestream the boxing match at each streaming service.

Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on DAZN

DAZN is currently 99 cents for the first month, then $20 monthly with the Monthly Saver plan (minimum term of 12 months), $25 per month for the Flexible Pass or $225 per year for the Annual Super Saver package (which saves you $75 annually).

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on DAZN $61 and up Buy now

Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on ESPN+

A subscription to watch the big fight on ESPN+ is required in addition to the $60 PPV fee. ESPN+ costs $10 per month, and sports-loving cord cutters can get even more content with the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle (aka the Disney Bundle Trio) that costs $13 per month with ads or $20 monthly for the Premium bundle with ads on ESPN+ and no ads on Disney+ and Hulu.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on ESPN+ $70 and up Buy now

Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on PPV.com

The cheapest option for livestreaming the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight online is through PPV.com, which costs $60 plus tax and a service fee. You don’t need a subscription to stream the event on PPV.com.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on PPV.com $60 and up Buy now

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Fight Tickets: Where to Buy Online

Prefer to watch the punches in person? There’s still time to buy last-minute tickets to the Paul vs. Diaz fight, which takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. As of press time, seats are going for $73 and up on SeatGeek, $78 and up on GameTime, $81 and up on StubHub, $84 and up on VividSeats, and $92 and up on Ticket Liquidator and Ticket Network. Note that the venue’s bag policy requires that wallets, wristlets and clutches must be no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches, and that no backpacks or large totes are allowed.