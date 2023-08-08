Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual: “I’m Doing This for Me”

Wayne Brady is opening up about his path to self-discovery and has come out as pansexual.

In an interview with People magazine, published online Monday, the Let’s Make a Deal host revealed that he was ready to share with the world his sexuality. “I am pansexual,” he said. “Bisexual — with an open mind!”

During his research “both with myself and just with the world,” Brady said he was struggling to determine his sexual identity and if it was bisexual “because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything.”

“So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary,” he told the outlet. “Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

By definition, pansexual is the sexual, romantic or emotional attraction towards people of all genders, regardless of their gender identity.

Brady said his ex-wife Mandie Taketa was the first person he told and her response was “great” because she “knew coming out would help him be happier.” And his daughter Maile said her response was mostly a shrug with an “okay.”

As the Whose Line Is It Anyway? executive producer continues on his journey, he added that he’s “still coming together” but that if he’s healthy, he can “be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects.”

“I can be the best dad that Maile needs. I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I’m doing this for me,” he continued. “Not dating yet though! [Laughs] I am single, but it’s not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”