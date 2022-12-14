Weinstein Jurors Haven’t Reached a Verdict in 9 Days of Deliberations

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial have not reached a verdict on the ninth day of considering the case. They won’t deliberate on Thursday or Friday.

The jury has requested for testimony to be read back on Monday, when it will resume deliberations. It’s unknown whose testimony will be heard.

Jurors — nine men and three women — started deliberating Dec. 2 after closing statements wrapped up that morning. They’ve been evaluating the case for roughly 37 hours.

Although in real time to press monitoring court proceedings it appeared as though the jury hadn’t asked any questions, a minute order revealed that jurors also requested separate testimony to be read back on Dec. 6 and had a question Friday that was answered after the judge conferred with attorneys via email.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench, overseeing the case, didn’t disclose the communications because they “reveal the deliberative process of the currently-deliberating jury.

“As such, the court believes it would be inappropriate to release to the press the contents of the communications prior to the discharge of the jury as it would impinge on the deliberative processes of the jury,” reads the order, which notes that “all communications have been preserved for inclusion in the record” and have been “discussed with counsel in accordance with the penal code.”

Members of the media were not aware of communications between Lench and the jury, as they are barred from her courtroom during deliberations.

Los Angeles Superior Court and the Judicial Council of California didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Across the hall from the courtroom where Weinstein’s trial unfolded, That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson also faced a trial over accusations he raped three women. The judge in that case declared a mistrial when jurors said they were “hopelessly deadlocked” after six days of deliberating. The jury favored acquittal on each of the three charges: 10 to two, eight to four and seven to five.