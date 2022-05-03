Whoopi Goldberg Defends Right to Decide Whether to Have an Abortion: “It’s Not Something People Do Lightly”

Whoopi Goldberg delivered an impassioned speech about the “human issue” of abortion a day after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggested a majority of justices could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday’s The View, where the leaked opinion, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, was a topic of discussion, Goldberg called abortion “a human issue” as opposed to “a religious issue.”

“This is not a religious issue,” she said.

Goldberg, who has written about her own self-managed abortion at the age of 14, said, “The reason abortion came about: Women in this country lived forever with it being illegal. Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands. Well, we got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms, public bathrooms, who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go. This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean.”

She continued, her voice rising as she appeared to get more and more upset as she stressed the difficulty of deciding to have an abortion, “Getting an abortion is not easy, making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly! It’s not something you can just do! It is a hard, awful decision that people make. And if you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start this conversation with, ‘I know how hard this must be for you,’ if you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being, whether I subscribe to your religion or not. And that is not OK.”

Goldberg previously wrote about her own abortion in Angela Bonavoglia’s book The Choices We Made.



“I found out I was pregnant when I was fourteen,” she wrote. “I didn’t get a period. I talked to nobody. I panicked. I sat in hot baths. I drank these strange concoctions girls told me about — something like Johnny Walker Red with a little bit of Clorox, alcohol, baking soda — which probably saved my stomach — and some sort of cream. You mixed it all up. I got violently ill. At that moment I was more afraid of having to explain to anybody what was wrong than of going to the park with a hanger, which is what I did.”

The draft opinion, published by Politico on Monday, in a closely watched case challenging Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, was dated February of this year and could be changed before the Court issues its final, official opinion, which is expected before the current term ends, in late June or July. Still, if the Court does decide to overturn the landmark, 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, the ramifications could be sweeping as the decision would fall to various states as to whether or not to allow abortion.

Numerous states, including Texas and Florida, have passed restrictive abortion laws in recent months.