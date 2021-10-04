William Shatner Headed to Space With Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

William Shatner is headed to space — this time it is for real.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company Blue Origin on Monday announced that the sci-fi TV and film icon would be a crewmember onboard New Shepard NS-18. The launch will take place Oct. 12.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

The 90-year-old Star Trek legend will become the oldest person to travel to space after he takes off from the West Texas launch site.

Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, will join the actor, along with crewmates Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.

Shatner played Capt. James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek television series and in six films. Although he has said in the past he is done playing Kirk, Shatner did give fans a little bit of fun when he somewhat reprised the role via Twitter last year.

The actor shared daily Captain’s Log updates — a plot device, usually done for story exposition, on the famed sci-fi TV show and subsequent films — which ran the gamut from his days at home to projects on which he and fellow actors were involved.

And after 100 daily entries, he concluded the series with, “Captain’s Log Stardate 100: I hope you have enjoyed my Captain’s log musings & rantings on the first 100 days of COVID-19 sheltering. It was the least I could do… It was… fun. Oh, my.”

Fans of the Star Trek franchise instantly recognized the closing remarks as those Capt. Kirk says in 1994’s Star Trek: Generations just before the character dies after helping save the day, once again.