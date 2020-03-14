Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Influential Rock Musician, Dies at 70

The artist was born Neil Andrew Megson and established an alter-ego, going onto achieve cult notoriety with experimental and psychedelic bands.

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, a gender-fluid British rock musician and visual artist known for the groups Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, died of leukemia on Saturday at age 70.

The death was revealed on Facebook by Genesis's manager Ryan Martin, who shared a message from the artist's daughters Genesse and Caresse. "Dear friends, family and loving supporters, It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge," they wrote.

The statement continued to say, " S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th, 2020. S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline “Lady Jaye” Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united. Thank you for your love and support and for respecting our privacy as we are grieving."

Martin indicated in the social media post that he will be making a personal statement later, "once things settle down."

Genesis was born with the name Neil Andrew Megson in 1950 in Manchester, England. Upon establishing an alter-ego stage name, the artist joined experimental band Throbbing Gristle, known for its hard, industrial sounds. Genesis later co-founded and became a part of the experimental psychedelic band Psychic TV, which contributed to the artist's cult notoriety.

Throughout the musician's long career, Genesis was involved with many other bands and performance projects, ensuring a legacy as a multifaceted artist.