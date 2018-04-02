Genius Brands International Hires Robert Denton as CFO (Exclusive)

The former Gold Circle Films and DIC Entertainment exec joins the global brand management company.

Robert Denton has been named CFO of global brand management company Genius Brands International.

Denton most recently served as CFO and controller for Atlys Inc., a media technology venture, and before helped restructure corporate financing at Gold Circle Films as CFO. He also served as CFO at DIC Entertainment and COO of Artisan Home Entertainment.

Denton worked alongside Genius Brands chairman and CEO Andy Heyward while at DIC Entertainment, leading up to the public company’s successful sale. He will again report to Heyward in his new role at Genius Brands, which produces, acquires and distributes digital kids' content.

"Bob and I share a similar work ethic, and our management and leadership strategies as well as our business experiences are complementary," said Heyward in a statement.

Genius Brands' preschool properties include Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr. and Llama Llama for Netflix, and co-producing the adult animated series Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment and The Hollywood Reporter.